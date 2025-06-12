FX Head of Publicity John Solberg Leaving Company After 28 Years

One of the most consistent forces behind the scenes at FX, Head of Publicity John Solberg, has announced he’s leaving the company at the start of 2026 after nearly 30 years.

What’s Happening:

A Publicity Powerhouse:

What They’re Saying:

Working at FX these past 28+ years has been a magical experience. During that time, I’ve had four bosses: Ellen Cooper, who hired me, Mark Sonnenberg, Peter Liguori, whose vision forever changed the course of FX, and my current boss of 21 years, John Landgraf, who is without peer.

I have had THE best job of its kind anyone could ever have. This place is special—the best people, the best culture, and best shows. For me, FX has no equal.

We are only as good as our shows. I’ve been blessed to work on some of the most acclaimed, groundbreaking and culture-defining shows in TV history. I was given the opportunity to be an evangelist for so many gifted producers, writers, actors, directors and artisans, in many cases gaining friends for life along the way. It’s been an honor working for them.

I, too, am thankful for the journalists and critics I’ve worked with these many years, and for their coverage of FX and our shows. We may not always agree with everything they write or say—more often than not, we actually do—but they are vital, independent arbiters of our performance, and scorecards matter.

Which leads me back to this place. We have the best leaders anywhere. John is one of a kind. It is inspiring and motivating to have a person at the top who demands more from himself than anyone in the organization. I cannot imagine anyone at his level who cares more or has a better relationship with his colleagues, no matter their title. The guy is the best. I’m so grateful for his partnership and friendship.

Nick and Gina as Entertainment Presidents, and Steph as Marketing Chief are second to none. The intellectual and creative horsepower of every department leader leaves me in awe daily—Kate, Jonathan, Katcher, Chuck, Kelly, Karen, Julie P., Kim, Nick, Sally, Ethan, Steve, Lance, Kenna, Kenya, Michael, Jason and Shola. I know you and your teams will continue to do extraordinary work, ensuring that FX remains a standard bearer for excellence in this industry.

To my peeps—Lauren, Roslyn, Lana, Susan, Adriana, Alana, Amanda, Jesse, John and team—you are the most supremely skilled publicity, trade comms, photo publicity, talent relations, events and awards teams on the planet. You elevate everything you touch. I have been the beneficiary of your immense talent and I’m so thankful for you all.

Finally, I simply could not have done this job without the love and encouragement of my sons Owen, Thomas and Nick, my daughter-in-law Annie, and most of all my wife, Maeve. As a communications executive, being married to an accomplished news producer and writer was a professional cheat code that made me better at my job. She was by my side throughout this journey and always gave me invaluable counsel. It’s not the same without her.

The compassion and support you have extended my family these past six years has meant more than you can ever know. It speaks to the very fiber of who you are. The same is true of my Disney colleagues, especially Bob and Dana, Eric, who has been a brother to me for the past 25 years, Joe, Debra, Sonia, Shannon, Naomi, Candice, Kristina, Paul, Michelle, Barrie, Lacey and so many others. That compassion and support exemplify the measure of this company and its people.

While this has been a difficult decision, the time is right. FX will always be a part of me. I’m grateful to you all.

Stay Fearless.

Godspeed,

John"