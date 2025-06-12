FX Head of Publicity John Solberg Leaving Company After 28 Years
One of the most consistent forces behind the scenes at FX, Head of Publicity John Solberg, has announced he’s leaving the company at the start of 2026 after nearly 30 years.
What’s Happening:
- Per THR, John Solberg announced his upcoming departure from FX in a memo sent to his colleagues.
- Solberg has had an amazing and unusually long history at FX, starting at the company 28 years ago - just three years after it launched – and prior to longtime FX chairman John Landgraf joining 21 years ago.
- During his time at FX, he was key in promoting shows that gave them their first foothold and acclaim, like The Shield and Rescue Me, and early cult series like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (before anyone could have imagined the still-going epic run it would have). He’s seen FX go from a cable-only outlet to providing shows for Hulu as they became part of Disney, with series like American Horror Story, Fargo, Shōgun, and The Bear all launching with impressive publicity campaigns under the guidance of he and his team.
- THR notes Solberg’s departure is not tied to any layoffs at Disney, nor did he take a buyout package. He made the personal decision to leave at the end of his current contract, in January 2026.
A Publicity Powerhouse:
- When news of Solberg’s departure hit Bluesky and Twitter on Wednesday, there were a ton of well wishes and praise sent his way both from entertainment journalists and from those who’ve created TV shows he helped champion, such as The Shield creator Shawn Ryan, who tweeted, “A legend gets a well deserved break. The entire Shield family owes John a big debt. In 2002 he traveled the country selling our nothing show from a nothing network."
- As Deadline noted, Solberg has been frequently thanked by actors and writers alike through the years for his hard work, as FX’s programming brought in plenty of big awards, and The Shield star Michael Chiklis tweeted, “I love this man. This is my dear friend and colleague, John Solberg. We worked very closely together on the entire run of The Shield and in so doing, became family. Always will be. Hard to quantify what he has brought to FX and all of our lives. As this article cites, I'm quite sure, I was the first to yell his name on stage with an Emmy in my hand. Forever in his debt. Okay Berg, next chapter!"
- I’ve actually casually known John myself for many years thanks to my time covering FX series and agree with all of the well earned sentiment. He’s always a friendly face who is impressively knowledgeable about the industry but also an especially terrific and passionate spokesperson for the shows he’s helping get the word out about, making it clear he really believes in the product and conveying why he hopes you will too. In an industry not always known for people being straight shooters, he’s stood out as one you can trust.
- Below is Solberg’s memo, followed by the statement John Landgraf put out in response to the news of his departure.
What They’re Saying:
- John Solberg: “Dear FX Family,
I am stepping down from my position as EVP of Publicity when my contract expires in January.
Working at FX these past 28+ years has been a magical experience. During that time, I’ve had four bosses: Ellen Cooper, who hired me, Mark Sonnenberg, Peter Liguori, whose vision forever changed the course of FX, and my current boss of 21 years, John Landgraf, who is without peer.
I have had THE best job of its kind anyone could ever have. This place is special—the best people, the best culture, and best shows. For me, FX has no equal.
We are only as good as our shows. I’ve been blessed to work on some of the most acclaimed, groundbreaking and culture-defining shows in TV history. I was given the opportunity to be an evangelist for so many gifted producers, writers, actors, directors and artisans, in many cases gaining friends for life along the way. It’s been an honor working for them.
I, too, am thankful for the journalists and critics I’ve worked with these many years, and for their coverage of FX and our shows. We may not always agree with everything they write or say—more often than not, we actually do—but they are vital, independent arbiters of our performance, and scorecards matter.
Which leads me back to this place. We have the best leaders anywhere. John is one of a kind. It is inspiring and motivating to have a person at the top who demands more from himself than anyone in the organization. I cannot imagine anyone at his level who cares more or has a better relationship with his colleagues, no matter their title. The guy is the best. I’m so grateful for his partnership and friendship.
Nick and Gina as Entertainment Presidents, and Steph as Marketing Chief are second to none. The intellectual and creative horsepower of every department leader leaves me in awe daily—Kate, Jonathan, Katcher, Chuck, Kelly, Karen, Julie P., Kim, Nick, Sally, Ethan, Steve, Lance, Kenna, Kenya, Michael, Jason and Shola. I know you and your teams will continue to do extraordinary work, ensuring that FX remains a standard bearer for excellence in this industry.
To my peeps—Lauren, Roslyn, Lana, Susan, Adriana, Alana, Amanda, Jesse, John and team—you are the most supremely skilled publicity, trade comms, photo publicity, talent relations, events and awards teams on the planet. You elevate everything you touch. I have been the beneficiary of your immense talent and I’m so thankful for you all.
Finally, I simply could not have done this job without the love and encouragement of my sons Owen, Thomas and Nick, my daughter-in-law Annie, and most of all my wife, Maeve. As a communications executive, being married to an accomplished news producer and writer was a professional cheat code that made me better at my job. She was by my side throughout this journey and always gave me invaluable counsel. It’s not the same without her.
The compassion and support you have extended my family these past six years has meant more than you can ever know. It speaks to the very fiber of who you are. The same is true of my Disney colleagues, especially Bob and Dana, Eric, who has been a brother to me for the past 25 years, Joe, Debra, Sonia, Shannon, Naomi, Candice, Kristina, Paul, Michelle, Barrie, Lacey and so many others. That compassion and support exemplify the measure of this company and its people.
While this has been a difficult decision, the time is right. FX will always be a part of me. I’m grateful to you all.
Stay Fearless.
Godspeed,
John"
- John Landgraf: “Since FX launched our original programming brand two and a half decades ago, our creative partners and shows could not have had a better advocate than John Solberg. Much of how FX relates to the press is founded in John’s honesty, his genuine passion for stories and those who tell them, and his profound respect for journalism as a profession. After 21 years of working together, I will miss John’s day-to-day presence at FX very much — but he will always be a dear friend."
