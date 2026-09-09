Photos: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Currently Undergoing Exterior Refurbishment

The refurbishment is pretty visible from within Disney California Adventure too...

Scaffolding has begun to rise around Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as sections of the Disneyland Resort hotel undergo exterior refurbishments.

What's Happening:

  • Exterior work is taking place on Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, specifically on the section of the hotel immediately facing the exclusive entrance into Disney California Adventure's Grizzly Peak.

  • Elsewhere, additional green scaffolding can be found as workers touch up the paint on the now 25-year-old hotel.

  • Construction walls also block part of the building from view during the refurbishment.

  • Currently there are no tarps up on the scaffolding, leaving the work open to guest view from inside Disney California Adventure.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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