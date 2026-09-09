Photos: Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Currently Undergoing Exterior Refurbishment
The refurbishment is pretty visible from within Disney California Adventure too...
Scaffolding has begun to rise around Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa as sections of the Disneyland Resort hotel undergo exterior refurbishments.
What's Happening:
- Exterior work is taking place on Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, specifically on the section of the hotel immediately facing the exclusive entrance into Disney California Adventure's Grizzly Peak.
- Elsewhere, additional green scaffolding can be found as workers touch up the paint on the now 25-year-old hotel.
- Construction walls also block part of the building from view during the refurbishment.
- Currently there are no tarps up on the scaffolding, leaving the work open to guest view from inside Disney California Adventure.
More Disneyland Resort Updates:
- Photos: Construction Underway on Mystery Project Near Carthay Circle Theater at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Inside Out" Themed Core Memories Photo Booth Appears in Pixar Pier Near Emotional Whirlwind
- Photos: Take-A-Brake at the Newly Opened Restrooms Within Cars Land at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: "Coven Academy" Casts a Spell on the Hollywood Backlot Set at Disney California Adventure
- Photos: Main Street Cinema Reopens at Disneyland, Now Playing Modern Mickey Mouse Shorts
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com