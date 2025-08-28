Reinvigorating an Icon: City of LA Secures Historic Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round's Future
The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks has purchased the carousel that helped inspire Disneyland for $1 million.
The iconic Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round that helped inspire Walt Disney to create Disneyland has found a new owner in the City of Los Angeles.
What’s Happening:
- The Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks approved a purchase of the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round for $1 million, according to KTLA 5.
- The now iconic carousel has been a major part of Griffith Park since it was relocated there from San Diego in 1937.
- The carousel, featuring 68 hand-carved horses, two chariots and a Stinson 165 Military Band Organ capable of playing 1,500 songs, has long been a cultural landmark.
- Walt Disney was among the carousel’s admirers, famously taking his daughters Diane and Sharon there, and while he watched them having fun, he once famously said:
- “Saturday was always Daddy's Day and I would take them to the merry-go-round, and sit on a bench eating peanuts while they rode. And sitting there alone, I felt there should be something built, some kind of family park where parents and children could have fun together."
- Walt’s love of carousels shone through in Disneyland and in many following Disney Parks, serving as a centerpiece attraction in each of the castle parks.
- Unfortunately, the carousel has been closed since 2022 after passing through various private ownerships. The purchase by the city should ensure the carousel remains a permanent public asset in Griffith Park.
