Photos: A Look at Castaway Cay’s New Hangar 98 BBQ Restaurant

Castaway Cay has opened a new adult-only restaurant called Hangar 98 BBQ, located in the Serenity Bay area of the private island.

What’s Happening:

Hangar 98 BBQ is a new adults-only restaurant on Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay.

Laughing Place had the chance to check out Hangar 98 BBQ on a recent trip on Disney Dream.

The restaurant opened in late 2025 in the Serenity Bay adults-only area, replacing the former Serenity Bay BBQ location.

The restaurant serves complimentary island-style barbecue favorites, including burgers, ribs, grilled fish, chicken, rice bowls, and sides.

It features indoor and outdoor seating with aviation-themed decor.

Only guests ages 18 and older can dine there, as it is located in the adults-only Serenity Bay section.

The name “98” references 1998, the year the first Disney Cruise Line ship launched.

We also had a chance to check out the Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabanas!

The comfortable and adorable private cabanas all feature paint jobs inspired by Mickey & Friends characters.

For those looking to take a magical adventure at sea, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disney Cruise Line needs.

Read More Disney Cruise Line:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning



