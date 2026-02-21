Photos: A Look at Castaway Cay’s New Hangar 98 BBQ Restaurant

Enjoy complimentary bites at this aviation-themed restaurant.
by , (Photography) |
Castaway Cay has opened a new adult-only restaurant called Hangar 98 BBQ, located in the Serenity Bay area of the private island. 

What’s Happening:

  • Hangar 98 BBQ is a new adults-only restaurant on Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay.
  • Laughing Place had the chance to check out Hangar 98 BBQ on a recent trip on Disney Dream. 

  • The restaurant opened in late 2025 in the Serenity Bay adults-only area, replacing the former Serenity Bay BBQ location.
  • The restaurant serves complimentary island-style barbecue favorites, including burgers, ribs, grilled fish, chicken, rice bowls, and sides.

  • It features indoor and outdoor seating with aviation-themed decor.

  • Only guests ages 18 and older can dine there, as it is located in the adults-only Serenity Bay section.
  • The name “98” references 1998, the year the first Disney Cruise Line ship launched.
  • We also had a chance to check out the Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabanas!

  • The comfortable and adorable private cabanas all feature paint jobs inspired by Mickey & Friends characters. 

