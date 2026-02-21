Photos: A Look at Castaway Cay’s New Hangar 98 BBQ Restaurant
Enjoy complimentary bites at this aviation-themed restaurant.
Castaway Cay has opened a new adult-only restaurant called Hangar 98 BBQ, located in the Serenity Bay area of the private island.
What’s Happening:
- Hangar 98 BBQ is a new adults-only restaurant on Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Disney Castaway Cay.
- Laughing Place had the chance to check out Hangar 98 BBQ on a recent trip on Disney Dream.
- The restaurant opened in late 2025 in the Serenity Bay adults-only area, replacing the former Serenity Bay BBQ location.
- The restaurant serves complimentary island-style barbecue favorites, including burgers, ribs, grilled fish, chicken, rice bowls, and sides.
- It features indoor and outdoor seating with aviation-themed decor.
- Only guests ages 18 and older can dine there, as it is located in the adults-only Serenity Bay section.
- The name “98” references 1998, the year the first Disney Cruise Line ship launched.
- We also had a chance to check out the Mickey & Minnie Cove Cabanas!
- The comfortable and adorable private cabanas all feature paint jobs inspired by Mickey & Friends characters.
