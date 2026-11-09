Aloha Kalikimaka: Holiday Novelty Items Now Available at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
Celebrate the holidays Hawaiian style at Aulani!
Mele Kalikimaka from Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, where some new holiday novelty items are now available to purchase.
What's Happening:
- The holidays have arrived at Disney's Aulani Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii – bringing with it some new novelty items, specifically a popcorn bucket and refillable mug.
- Both items feature similar festive designs with Mickey and the gang, the Aulani logo and an Aloha Kalikimaka message.
- Visitors to Aulani will be able to purchase both of these items at Ulu Cafe, while supplies last.
- Take a look back to last year's holiday celebrations at Aulani – including decor, merchandise and special treats.
- If you're looking to take a trip to the Hawaiian paradise of Aulani, be sure to contact our travel partners at Mouse Fan Travel.
More News from Disney's Aulani Resort:
- During a talk at the Walt Disney Family Museum, Disney Legend Joe Rohde discussed the making of Disney's Aulani Resort.
- A couple of brand-new vacation deals have opened up for Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in early 2027.
- Filming is set to take place at Aulani in January 2027, which likely will be for the yearly return of American Idol to the Hawaiian paradise.
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