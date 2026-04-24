Photos: New Sorcerer Mickey Starbucks Tumbler Arrives at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

If your park day isn’t complete without a caffeine fix, this latest arrival at Disney’s Hollywood Studios might be your new must-have. A new Starbucks-branded Disney Parks tumbler has landed at the park, combining fan-favorite characters with some of its most iconic attractions in this eye-catching design.

Available now at The Trolley Car Cafe, the new Starbucks tumbler retails for $54.99 and leans fully into the park’s cinematic energy. The vibrant orange base makes it stand out immediately, but it’s the detailed artwork that really brings it to life.

Front and center is Sorcerer Mickey, surrounding him are stylized nods to some of Hollywood Studios’ most beloved experiences, including Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Alien Swirling Saucers, and the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!. The design doesn’t stop at the cup itself. Topping it off is a playful straw accessory inspired by Dinosaur Gertie.

Disney and Starbucks collaborations have long been popular among guests, often combining practical use with collectible appeal. This latest release continues that trend, offering something that works just as well on a coffee run as it does displayed on a shelf. Given the popularity of park-exclusive merchandise, especially items tied to specific locations, this tumbler is likely to be a hot item among both collectors and casual visitors alike. As always, availability may be limited, so fans hoping to grab one may want to make it a priority stop on their next visit.

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