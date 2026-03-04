Disneyland Fun: Park Hopping with "Hoppers" Stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan

Hoppers stars Piper Curda and Bobby Moynihan recently visited the Disneyland Resort to celebrate the fun of park hopping with emojis.

What’s Happening:

We are only a few days away from Pixar’s Hoppers and a few of the stars recently visited the Disneyland Resort to celebrate.

Thanks to a video shared by the resort on X, fans can see Piper Curda, who plays Mabel, and Bobby Moynihan, who takes on King George, enjoy a day of park hopping.

During their adventures, the pair embraced the hilarious “lizard” meme that has been going viral across social media by describing their day using only emojis.

The pair took on rides like Mad Tea Party, Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers and more!

Check out the fun clip below.

Why choose one park when you can be true 🦫park hoppers🦫 and hop between both 🏰🎡🎟️🎢?! Share your favorite Disneyland Resort attraction using only emojis 🦫❤️🦎 pic.twitter.com/ZBaEGhJC3D — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) March 3, 2026

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

Hoppers hits theaters everywhere on March 6th.

https://youtu.be/PypDSyIRRSs

