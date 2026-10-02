Photos: Here's What the Hurly-Burly Looks Like Before it Gets Dark

The new Hurly-Burly is a different place during the day and at night
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The Hurly-Burly is the newest addition to the BoardWalk at Walt Disney World, and while the spot will likely be most popular after the sun goes down, plenty is going on inside during daylight hours.

What's Happening:

  • The day after the Hurly-Burly opened to the public, Laughing Place swung by to see how things were going before the evening's festivities got underway.
  • Of course, if you didn't want to go inside, that's ok, as the Hurly Burly has an outdoor bar for those who just want to stop off for a quick drink

  • There's plenty of reason to go inside, however, as the decor is nice and fits perfectly with the BoardWalk.

  • The Hurly-Burly advertises "Family Friendly Fun" in the afternoon, before the live music starts each night. On this occasion, we had a live host giving us Disney trivia.

  • So far, the Hurly-Burly seems to be a nice place for food and fun. While many are sad that Jellyrolls closed, hopefully this will be a worthy replacement.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning