Disney Legend Joe Rohde Coming To New York City Ahead Of Book Release

Joe Rohde has had an incredible career as a Walt Disney Imagineer. The man has created many of the immersive worlds and theme park attractions that fans love most, and he's now set to discuss his career, his new book about it, and a very different sort of immersive experience.

What's Happening:

Masquerade is an immersive theater experience based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, which opened in New York City in September 2025.

Joe Rohde is set to speak there following the evening's performance on September 9.

Rohde will be promoting his new memoir, Floating Mountains: The Art of Imagining the Impossible.

While Rohde is doing the traditional book tour and also appearing at Disney events, such as an upcoming D23 event at Walt Disney World, the Masquerade appearance is a bit different, though potentially a valuable one.

Immersive theater and theme park design are certainly closely related fields, as both attempt to make an audience feel like part of an unfolding story.

Having Rohde at Masquerade might entice fans of the Disney Legend to attend a show they might not otherwise see.

Similarly, attendees at Masquerade who might not otherwise visit one of Joe Rohde's creations might learn a great deal about the immersive experiences that can be found there.

Joe Rohde was the lead Imagineer on Disney's Animal Kingdom and on the development of Pandora - World of Avatar. he is currently working as a consultant on the upcoming Tropical Americas land.

Tickets include a copy of the book and can be purchased here.

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