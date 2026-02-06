Joe Rohde Reveals History of Tropical Americas and the Legacy of DinoLand U.S.A.

Disney Legend discusses Pueblo Esperanza and the future of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Disney Legend Joe Rohde shared a rare and candid reflection on the evolution of Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the sun finally sets on DinoLand U.S.A. to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas expansion.

What’s Happening:

  • The creator behind the original vision of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is speaking out about the transition from the prehistoric to the tropical, offering a veteran's perspective on the land known as Pueblo Esperanza.
  • Rohde revealed that his team spent over a decade attempting to bring a Tropical Americas land to the park, with many designs specifically involving the replacement of DinoLand.
  • While this final version post-dates his career, Rohde has served as a consultant and vouched for the current Imagineers, many of whom are veterans of the park’s original construction.
  • Rohde specifically highlighted the Maya pyramid seen in recent D23 models and marketing renderings, noting that for fans of pre-Columbian cultures, "if ya know, ya know."
  • He's probably referring to the fact that in popular culture, Maya pyramids are almost always depicted as gray, weathered stone.
  • However, in their prime, many Maya structures were covered in polished lime plaster and painted in vibrant colors, most notably a deep mercury-sulfide red (cinnabar).
  • Rohde reminded fans that while the physical properties change, the true product of the parks is the memories created within them, whether they be of Dino-aficionados or future guests of Pueblo Esperanza.
  • Joe Rhode previously shared some thoughts about DinoLand U.S.A.


Tropical Americas:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan