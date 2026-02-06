Joe Rohde Reveals History of Tropical Americas and the Legacy of DinoLand U.S.A.
Disney Legend discusses Pueblo Esperanza and the future of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
Disney Legend Joe Rohde shared a rare and candid reflection on the evolution of Disney’s Animal Kingdom as the sun finally sets on DinoLand U.S.A. to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas expansion.
What’s Happening:
- The creator behind the original vision of Disney’s Animal Kingdom is speaking out about the transition from the prehistoric to the tropical, offering a veteran's perspective on the land known as Pueblo Esperanza.
- Rohde revealed that his team spent over a decade attempting to bring a Tropical Americas land to the park, with many designs specifically involving the replacement of DinoLand.
- While this final version post-dates his career, Rohde has served as a consultant and vouched for the current Imagineers, many of whom are veterans of the park’s original construction.
- Rohde specifically highlighted the Maya pyramid seen in recent D23 models and marketing renderings, noting that for fans of pre-Columbian cultures, "if ya know, ya know."
- He's probably referring to the fact that in popular culture, Maya pyramids are almost always depicted as gray, weathered stone.
- However, in their prime, many Maya structures were covered in polished lime plaster and painted in vibrant colors, most notably a deep mercury-sulfide red (cinnabar).
- Rohde reminded fans that while the physical properties change, the true product of the parks is the memories created within them, whether they be of Dino-aficionados or future guests of Pueblo Esperanza.
- Joe Rhode previously shared some thoughts about DinoLand U.S.A.
Tropical Americas:
