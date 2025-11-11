Play All Day At Sea: The Disney Destiny Cruise Ship Offers Super Fun Spaces for Kids of All Ages

From Wreck-It Ralph to Marvel Superheroes to Star Wars, the Destiny has it all.

In my last post, we covered the adults-only offerings aboard Disney Cruise Line's latest ship the Disney Destiny. So now it's only fair to go through the spaces on the ship that cater exclusively to kids.

What's happening:

Today the Disney Cruise Line released images from the kid-friendly spaces aboard its latest vessel the Disney Destiny.

Starting off with the youngest of the target groups, the internationally themed "it's a small world" Nursery is where kids can "romp, rest and do everything in between."

Disney's Oceaneer Club is a common location among many Disney Cruise Line ships, and it's where kids can "let their imaginations soar as they interact with beloved Disney Characters in multithemed magical lands."

Withing the Oceaneer Club lies the nautical playground called Mickey and Minnie's Captain's Deck, where "little cadets can set sail on a fun-filled adventure with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities."

The Marvel Super Hero Academy is where kids ages 3 to 10 can join forces with Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man, The Wasp and other favorite heroes.

Similarly, in the Star Wars Cargo Bay, kids can help Resistance fighters like Rey and Chewbacca battle the evil First Order. They'll also get to meet otherworldly creatures such as Porgs, Dianogas, and Loth-cats.

The Walt Disney Imagineering Lab sounds like an incredible amount of fun for kids who have an interest in the basics of theme park design. They can come up with their own roller coasters and tackle other creative challenges while learning how real-life Imagineers do their incredible jobs.

Edge is the "the ultimate tween club for kids aged 11-14," where they can chill, play games, and make friends.

Teens ages 14 through 17 are going to want to hang out in The Vibe, which invites them to play games and listen to music with other cruisers their own age.

Lastly there's The Hideaway, which caters to teens and young adults with a non-alcoholic drink bar, karaoke, and a dance floor.

