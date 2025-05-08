Launch Bay Cargo Sign Covered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Launch Bay originally opened in 2015, replacing The Magic of Disney Animation experience.

Located in Animation Courtyard, the experience hosts several meet and greets, photo opportunities, and Star Wars experiences.

Initially, Launch Bay was intended to be somewhat temporary, providing additional Star Wars offerings until

However, the experience has since stayed open, providing an easy escape from the Florida heat and some Force-filled fun.

At this time, it is unknown whether the sign will be redesigned or just refreshed.

For those looking to head out on their own Star Wars adventure, Laughing Place recommends

for all your

vacation needs.