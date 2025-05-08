Launch Bay Cargo Sign Covered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The gift shop remains open during the current work on the shop’s marquee.
Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the sign for Star Wars Launch Bay’s gift shop has been completely covered.
- On a recent visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Laughing Place noticed the sign for Launch Bay Cargo had been completely covered.
- The gift shop for Star Wars Launch Bay sells a plethora of galactic goods perfect for hardcore Star Wars fans.
- The large marquee was highly detailed, looking almost like a prop from the series.
- Launch Bay originally opened in 2015, replacing The Magic of Disney Animation experience.
- Located in Animation Courtyard, the experience hosts several meet and greets, photo opportunities, and Star Wars experiences.
- Initially, Launch Bay was intended to be somewhat temporary, providing additional Star Wars offerings until Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge made its debut.
- However, the experience has since stayed open, providing an easy escape from the Florida heat and some Force-filled fun.
- At this time, it is unknown whether the sign will be redesigned or just refreshed.
