Photos: Living with the Land Returns to a Minimalist Flower and Garden Overlay for 2026
Last year’s Flower & Garden Festival saw a pretty extensive, Disney Princess-themed overlay to Living with the Land. In comparison, this year’s is significantly less expansive.
Living with the Land usually gets a small update timed to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and after getting some tasteful Disney Princess-themed tableaus last year – this year, the attraction returned to its usual, simpler overlays.
The overlay showcases Edible Flower Gardens as well as a Vegetable Garden.
Is that Violet Lemonade I spot?
In promotion of this year's festival, a fun video showcased theme park fan Noah in a decidedly 70's look, not only showcasing some food, but signing the classic "Listen to the Land" song while doing it.
The colorful celebration that is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival takes place daily through June 1. Follow along with our festival tag for all of our coverage from this year's event.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The repainting of Cinderella Castle is nearly complete, restoring the iconic gray and blue color scheme after its pink makeover for Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary.
- Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is set to return to the Magic Kingdom in early April with a plethora of new magic.
- Guests will be able to experience the new Soarin' Across America at EPCOT and its brand new flight starting on May 26.
- Following a similar offer for Disney Visa cardholders last week, Walt Disney World has announced the broader return of the Free Dining offer!