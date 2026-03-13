Photos: Living with the Land Returns to a Minimalist Flower and Garden Overlay for 2026

Last year’s Flower & Garden Festival saw a pretty extensive, Disney Princess-themed overlay to Living with the Land. In comparison, this year’s is significantly less expansive.

Living with the Land usually gets a small update timed to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, and after getting some tasteful Disney Princess-themed tableaus last year – this year, the attraction returned to its usual, simpler overlays.

The overlay showcases Edible Flower Gardens as well as a Vegetable Garden.

Is that Violet Lemonade I spot?

In promotion of this year's festival, a fun video showcased theme park fan Noah in a decidedly 70's look, not only showcasing some food, but signing the classic "Listen to the Land" song while doing it.

The colorful celebration that is the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival takes place daily through June 1. Follow along with our festival tag for all of our coverage from this year's event.

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