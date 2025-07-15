Drive Green, Stay Luxurious: Lucid Air Cars Now Available for Complimentary Use at Four Seasons Resort Orlando
Lucid has also equipped the resort with electric vehicle chargers, compatible with all EVs.
Four Seasons Resort Orlando, which is located at the Walt Disney World Resort, will be teaming up with Lucid Group to offer guests sustainable driving experiences.
What’s Happening:
- This new collaboration is rolling out to various Four Seasons Resorts, and underscores both companies' commitment to environmental stewardship and responds to a growing demand for added flexibility and unique, eco-friendly experiences for guests during their stay.
- Guests staying at Four Seasons Resort Orlando will be able to check out a Lucid Air vehicle, for free and based on availability. Suggested routes will be provided, such as driving to the nearby Disney Springs.
- For those seeking more of a scenic drive, the Lake Apopka Wildlife Drive is a one-way drive that takes anywhere from one to three hours and goes through an area of wetlands, with abundant wildlife viewing opportunities.
- Approximately 45-minutes to one-hour drive away, guests can drive to Rainbow Springs and board a glass-bottom kayak, paddling through the beautiful waters and keeping a lookout for turtles, fish, and even otters.
- Lucid is also equipping the resort with electric vehicle chargers, compatible with all EVs, allowing both guests and locals to charge their vehicles with ease. With the addition of the Lucid chargers, the resort now offers 14 electric vehicle chargers.
- This program rollout with Lucid began in 2024 and is now available at various participating Four Seasons properties throughout the United States.
- This is but the latest development for the eco-conscious company, who were recently recognized with the EarthCheck Silver certification. Another recent addition is the resort’s beekeeping program, producing honey on-site that is used in its restaurants, as well as The Spa’s signature Healing Honey treatment.
What They’re Saying:
- Ali Mohammed, Regional Vice President and General Manager of Four Seasons Resort Orlando: “I’m thrilled that our guests will be able to easily check out a Lucid vehicle to enjoy a drive around town. We are excited to partner with Lucid to offer this new experience in sustainable style and comfort. Whether our guests opt to take a quick spin to Disney Springs or a more scenic route such as the Lake Apopka Wildlife drive, I’m pleased to offer this complimentary enhancement to their stay."
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new culinary lineup arrives at Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom starting July 16th! From plant-based updates to new desserts (yes, with “The Grey Stuff"!), check out what’s on the updated menu.
- New merchandise inspired by Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Disney’s Poylnesian Resort at large has arrived at BouTiki.
- More construction walls have gone up around the Rivers of America at the Magic Kingdom following its permanent closure last week.
- New signage has been installed for the Coral Reef Restaurant at EPCOT’s The Seas pavilion.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com