Photos: New Magic Key Holder Exclusive Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland
Exclusive 2026 apparel and a Minnie Mouse “World of Color” pin headline the latest Magic Key releases
Magic Key holders have a fresh reason to stop by Disneyana, as a brand-new exclusive tee shirt and collectible limited edition pin have officially arrived at Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Magic Key Holder tee is a colorful tribute to the parks, featuring Mickey Mouse front and center against a stylized backdrop that blends iconic elements from both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.
- The design incorporates the Magic Key logo alongside the year 2026, making it both a wearable souvenir and a timestamp for the current year.
- Alongside the apparel release, collectors can pick up the newest installment in this year’s Eyeconic Park Views pin series, an ongoing limited edition collection that alternates releases between Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, exclusively for Magic Key holders and Annual Passholders.
- This month’s pin puts the spotlight on Minnie Mouse, captured mid-experience as she watches World of Color. The design adds a playful twist with Minnie sporting 3-D glasses, giving the pin a dimensional feel that mirrors the spectacle of the nighttime show itself.
- With limited-edition merchandise continuing to be a major draw for Magic Key holders, releases like these blend park iconography and exclusivity, making them must-haves for dedicated Disney fans and collectors alike.
- As the Eyeconic Park Views series continues to roll out every other month, fans can expect even more park-inspired designs that celebrate beloved characters, attractions, and experiences across both coasts.
About The Eyeconic Park Views Pin Collection:
- The Collection is WDW Annual Passholder and DLR Magic Key Holder exclusive.
- This collection is limited edition with an edition size of 3,000 per pin.
- Designs released in Disneyland so far include Donald Duck and Minnie Mouse.
- Walt Disney World designs include Mickey Mouse and Figment.
- The Eyeconic ParkViews series continues to roll out every other month, and fans can expect even more park-inspired designs that celebrate beloved characters, attractions, and experiences across both coasts.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- New Eats Arrive at The Disneyland Resort Later This Month
- Photos: Springtime Decor Blooms at Disneyland Hotel
- Photos/Video: Dok Ondar's Den of Antiquities Features New Props and Banners as Galaxy's Edge Timeline Shifts at Disneyland
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