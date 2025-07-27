Photos: Construction Walls Come Down Around Magic Kingdom's Main Street Train Station

Walls originally went up around the station back in January.

After over 6 months, the walls covering Magic Kingdom’s Main Street train station have finally come down.

What’s Happening:

Today, July 26th, Laughing Place had the chance to visit Walt Disney World

Of course, the biggest news around the park is the recent closure of Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer, which has resulted in the Walt Disney World Railroad and Fantasyland.

and Fantasyland. However, we spotted that the construction walls blocking off portions of the Main Street train station have come down.

The standard refurbishment

As Magic Kingdom embarks on a massive expansion project, it is great to see walls come down elsewhere in the park.

Over the next few years, there will probably be many changes to the Walt Disney World Railroad’s operations as the park begins construction on Piston Peak Villains Land

New TRON Merchandise:

Over at Tomorrowland Launch Depot, we also spotted some brand new TRON Lightcycle/ Run apparel and merchandise.

Featuring a new design of Lightcycle inspired items, you’ll definitely wanna grab these items the next time you head to The Grid.

