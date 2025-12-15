Martha's Vineyard at Disney's Beach Club Resort Gets New Game Day Bites
Tantalize your taste buds with the latest additions to the Martha's Vineyard lounge at Walt Disney World.
Martha's Vineyard at Disney's Beach Club Resort might have become the perfect place to enjoy a game with their latest menu additions.
What's Happening:
- Located at Disney's Beach Club Resort, Martha's Vineyard is a mellow New England beach house-inspired lounge, where patrons can canoodle over a Cape Cod or any signature cocktail from the full bar menu.
- The Disney Eats Instagram has shared three new additions to the lounge's menu, perfect for any game day!
- The new menu items are as follows:
- House-made Chips: Crispy potato chips with chili, cheese sauce, red onions, and tomatoes
- Shaved Beef Sliders with pickled onions and horseradish cream served with house-made chips
- Buffalo-glazed Wings served with celery sticks and blue cheese dip
