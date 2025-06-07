Royals at Disneyland: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Kids Archie and Lili Visit the Original Magic Kingdom

The royal family visited the resort for two days of "pure joy."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited Disneyland Resort with their two children, celebrating their daughter Lili’s birthday.

What’s Happening:

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared an adorable Reel to Instagram

Their daughter Lili recently turned 4, and they celebrated the birthday with rides aboard Radiator Springs Racers Dumbo

The English royalty also took the time to enjoy some of Disneyland’s finest fare and meet several iconic Disney characters along the way.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been adamant about protecting the identities of their children, using heart emojis to keep them hidden throughout the post.

70 Years of Magic:

Disney Parks remain the most popular family vacation destinations in the world.

Guests from all walks of life can experience the amazing attractions and immersion that have defined themed entertainment for nearly 70 years.

Currently, the Disneyland Resort is celebrating the 7 decades of history with their “Celebrate Happy" special event.

Running now through summer 2026, guests can participate in amazing, limited-time experiences just for the celebration.

You can see some amazing shots of the Disneyland 70th celebration taken by our friends at DLR Magazine here

