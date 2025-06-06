Photos: See the Impressive-Looking Donald’s Tales of Adventure Edible Sculpture at Disney’s Grand Californian

If you’ve got 80 pounds of crisped rice cereal, you’ve got the start to make your own version!

An impressive new edible sculpture has debuted at Disney’s Grand Californian Resort and Spa at the Disneyland Resort.

The sculpture is titled Donald’s Tales of Adventure, sharing the same name as the new character dinner buffet that has debuted at the Grand Californian’s Storytellers Cafe as part of Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration.

A sign nearby lets us know the showpiece took 400 hours to complete and is made of the following ingredients:

80 pounds of crisped rice cereal

80 pounds of powdered sugar

60 pounds of fondant

40 pounds of white chocolate

25 pounds of marshmallows

15 pounds of egg whites

Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto and Clarabelle are among the characters you’ll find on the edible structure.

There are also plenty of artifacts, guide books and other items that can help you along on a good adventure.

And a not so hidden Mickey in the form of this Mickey ice cream sandwich.

And you can’t celebrate the 70th anniversary without a nice 70th anniversary logo in the mix!

