First Look at Mickey, Minnie and Goofy’s New Disney Starlight Outfits
The trio will be part of the finale to the new Nighttime Parade at Magic Kingdom.
Walt Disney World has revealed the outfits Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy will be sporting for the new Disney Starlight parade this summer.
What’s Happening:
- Accompanied by the caption “Fits built for a star," Disney debuted the first imagery of the three iconic characters in the costumes they’ll be wearing in the new nighttime parade when it debuts at Magic Kingdom on July 20.
- The complimentary outfits all feature dark blue, silver and white coloring accompanied by a star pattern, befitting the name of the parade.
- Goofy, Mickey and Minnie will all be part of the finale of the parade, as revealed in new imagery accompanying the debut date announcement for Disney Starlight.
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away will feature floats that focus on stories from Disney and Pixar films, including Moana, Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, Coco, Wish, and Pinocchio.
- Besides Mickey, Minnie and Goofy, the finale float will also include Pluto, Donald, Daisy, Snow White, Dopey, Rapunzel, Flynn, Aladdin, and Jasmine. Though not in the photos released today, the concept art shows Donald and Daisy are also wearing the new star pattern outfits like their buddies are.
- Disney Starlight will take place along the Magic Kingdom’s usual parade route, running from Frontierland to Main Street.
- We also got our first look at the new merch coming for Disney Starlight.
