Party with Mickey and Friends in a First Look at Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live

After debuting on the West Coast last year, the popular show will make its East Coast debut next week!

Even though we already know the contents of Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live from its time performing at Disney California Adventure, we've now gotten a first look at the Disney's Hollywood Studios iteration of the show.

What's Happening:

Perfect for Cool Kids' Summer, the new Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live show will be arriving at Disney's Hollywood Studios alongside the event on May 26.

The party is set to last through the summer and beyond, inspired by the global hit Disney Jr. series, Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+.

In the show, Mickey and Minnie are ready to throw a big party, though their guests haven’t arrived yet. So, the duo is set to take you on an adventure to find Goofy, Daisy, and Pluto.

The show features upbeat original songs, plenty of interactive fun for the little ones, and appearances by beloved Disney characters to sing and dance with.

Disney also shared a few clips from the new show, which you can see in the video below.

The same show opened to much acclaim at the Disneyland Resort last May, just ahead of their 70th Anniversary celebration. There, the show is located in Hollywood Land, in a similar space that has a long history of Playhouse Disney/Disney Jr. based shows.

You can check out our video of the show at Disney California Adventure below.

Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live is part of the remodeled Walt Disney Studios Courtyard, that will also feature the return of The Magic of Disney Animation – opening later this summer.

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