Mickey’s PhilharMagic to Return with “Coco” Scene at Hong Kong Disneyland
The opening day attraction originally closed back in December.
After a several months-long refurbishment, Mickey’s PhilharMagic is set to return to Hong Kong Disneyland next month with an added scene.
What’s Happening:
- Hong Kong Disneyland has announced on Instagram that Mickey’s PhilharMagic is set to reopen on June 12th after an over 6 month refurbishment.
- Originally closing on December 1, 2024, the attraction was originally scheduled to reopen on April 23.
- As the attraction returns to the Lantau Island theme park, it will also reopen with the Coco that was added to the Disney California Adventure, Disneyland Paris, and Magic Kingdom versions of the attraction in 2021. Tokyo Disneyland added the new scene in 2022.
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic was an opening day attraction for Hong Kong Disneyland, debuting on September 12, 2005.
- The attraction was a clone of the Magic Kingdom attraction that debuted in 2003, which invites guests to a special performance of Mickey Mouse’s PhilharMagic Orchestra. When Donald Duck puts on Mickey’s sorcerer hat, the short-fused duck, along with the audience, are immersed into the worlds of different Disney animated hits.
- The 3D movie experience also includes scents, water effects and an animatronic.
