Guests visiting Magic Kingdom for Early Entry will no longer be able to experience Mickey’s PhilharMagic ahead of park opening.

What’s Happening:

One of the amazing perks of staying at a Walt Disney World Resort hotel is Early Entry to theme parks.

Mornings where guests who choose to get a headstart at Magic Kingdom will be a little less musical as one Fantasyland offering has been removed from the available attractions.

Mickey’s PhilharMagic, a 4D theater experience where Donald accidentally brings guests on a wild and chaotic ride through Disney animated films, is no longer listed as a part of Early Entry.

At this time, no additional attraction has been added to fill its place, but PhilharMagic generally boasts manageable waittimes, meaning guests should still easily find a time to experience it without problem.

Early Entry first became available back in October of 2021, replacing the long standing Extra Magic Hours offering.

While only giving guests a half an hour headstart compared to EMH 60 minutes, Early Entry gives guests the option to choose whatever park they want to start at every single day.

For those looking to enjoy a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for your Walt Disney World vacation needs.

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