Plant Growing Mother's Day Postcards Now Available at Disney Springs Pop-Up
The complimentary post cards are embedded with wildflower seeds.
Guests visiting Disney Springs can get a headstart on their Mother’s Day celebration, with a new post card station.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Springs is starting their Mother’s Day festivities a few weeks earlier with a new Postcards For Mom pop-up.
- Presented by AdventHealth, the pop-up allows visitors to pick up and write a free postcard.
- Located near the AMC Theatres location, the postcard giveaway is the perfect way to get a head start on celebrating your mother.
- The postcards are adorned with blue and green foliage surrounding a “Happy Mother’s Day" message, with the back featuring the Disney Springs logo and an address line.
- The coolest part of these free postcards is they are embedded with annual and perennial wildflower seeds. When placed under a thin layer of soil and watered daily, the seeds should begin to develop within 1 to 3 weeks.
- Of course, a special photo opportunity is also available at the pop-up.
- The pop-up is only available for a limited time. Don’t miss out on this fun giveaway.
