Plant Growing Mother's Day Postcards Now Available at Disney Springs Pop-Up

Guests visiting Disney Springs can get a headstart on their Mother’s Day celebration, with a new post card station.

What’s Happening:

Disney Springs is starting their Mother’s Day festivities a few weeks earlier with a new Postcards For Mom pop-up.

Presented by AdventHealth, the pop-up allows visitors to pick up and write a free postcard.

Located near the AMC Theatres location, the postcard giveaway is the perfect way to get a head start on celebrating your mother.

The postcards are adorned with blue and green foliage surrounding a “Happy Mother’s Day" message, with the back featuring the Disney Springs logo and an address line.

The coolest part of these free postcards is they are embedded with annual and perennial wildflower seeds. When placed under a thin layer of soil and watered daily, the seeds should begin to develop within 1 to 3 weeks.

Of course, a special photo opportunity is also available at the pop-up.

The pop-up is only available for a limited time. Don’t miss out on this fun giveaway.

Read More Walt Disney World: