Mr. Beast Goes on $500,000 Private Date to the Disneyland Resort
"This is the price of being dumb!"
YouTuber Mr.Beast recently took his fiance on an incredible, $500,000 date to the Happiest Place on Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Mr. Beast, a YouTuber and entrepreneur, recently uploaded a video titled $1 vs $500,000 Romantic Date, exploring the amazing ways you can treat a loved one with an endless supply of cash.
- The pinnacle date, which rounded out at around $500,000, was a private night at Disneyland for him and his finance (and a group of their friends).
- During the evening, the group got private access to the parks, including a walk-on ride of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a trip to Savi’s Workshop, a spin on the Pixar-Pal-Around, some carnival games on Pixar Pier, and a private dinner in front of Sleepy Beauty Castle.
- While this isn’t something casually offered to anyone with the money to do it, it is interesting to see how much it costs to rent out a private evening at the resort.
- Personally, I would’ve expected it to be significantly more!
- While this magical date idea is far from the average person’s price point, it's hard not to imagine how amazing a private night at the Happiest Place on Earth would be.
- You can watch Mr. Beast’s Disneyland adventure below:
