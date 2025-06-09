Mr. Beast Goes on $500,000 Private Date to the Disneyland Resort

Mr. Beast, a YouTuber and entrepreneur, recently uploaded a video titled $1 vs $500,000 Romantic Date , exploring the amazing ways you can treat a loved one with an endless supply of cash.

The pinnacle date, which rounded out at around $500,000, was a private night at Disneyland for him and his finance (and a group of their friends).

During the evening, the group got private access to the parks, including a walk-on ride of Star Wars : Rise of the Resistance, a trip to Savi’s Workshop, a spin on the Pixar-Pal-Around, some carnival games on Pixar Pier, and a private dinner in front of Sleepy Beauty Castle.

While this isn’t something casually offered to anyone with the money to do it, it is interesting to see how much it costs to rent out a private evening at the resort.

Personally, I would’ve expected it to be significantly more!

While this magical date idea is far from the average person’s price point, it's hard not to imagine how amazing a private night at the Happiest Place on Earth would be.