Mr. Beast Goes on $500,000 Private Date to the Disneyland Resort

"This is the price of being dumb!"

YouTuber Mr.Beast recently took his fiance on an incredible, $500,000 date to the Happiest Place on Earth.

What’s Happening:

  • Mr. Beast, a YouTuber and entrepreneur, recently uploaded a video titled $1 vs $500,000 Romantic Date, exploring the amazing ways you can treat a loved one with an endless supply of cash.
  • The pinnacle date, which rounded out at around $500,000, was a private night at Disneyland for him and his finance (and a group of their friends).
  • During the evening, the group got private access to the parks, including a walk-on ride of Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, a trip to Savi’s Workshop, a spin on the Pixar-Pal-Around, some carnival games on Pixar Pier, and a private dinner in front of Sleepy Beauty Castle.
  • While this isn’t something casually offered to anyone with the money to do it, it is interesting to see how much it costs to rent out a private evening at the resort.
  • Personally, I would’ve expected it to be significantly more!
  • While this magical date idea is far from the average person’s price point, it's hard not to imagine how amazing a private night at the Happiest Place on Earth would be.
  • You can watch Mr. Beast’s Disneyland adventure below:

Celebrate Happy:

  • Disneyland Resort is a great place to spend the day with friends and family, and part of the magic of Disney Parks is making memories alongside families from around the world.
  • Right now at Disneyland Resort, guests can experience the Disneyland 70th anniversary celebration, which includes incredible limited-time offerings celebrating the 7 decades of memories made at Walt’s original theme park.
  • For those looking to indulge in the 70th celebration, you can check out our Foodie Guide for the over-year-long festivities here.

Read More Disneyland Resort:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber