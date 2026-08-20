Muppets Take Magic Kingdom: New Passholder Backgrounds Available Now
Which one is your favorite?
Walt Disney World’s Annual Passholder page has shared some fun new Muppets backgrounds, perfect for bringing some Disney magic to your personal devices.
What’s Happening:
- As The Muppets celebrate their first summer thrilling guests on Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Walt Disney World’s official Annual Passholder account is giving fans new ways to celebrate their favorite Disney moments.
- Released earlier today on Instagram, a new set of wallpapers places The Muppets into several different iconic Magic Kingdom moments.
- Each wallpaper is available as both landscape and vertical, making them perfect for any electronic device you wish to bring to life.
- Miss Piggy is getting a hairdo of the future, replicating one of the iconic scenes from PeopleMover.
- Kermit, Fozzy, and Pepe are making some swash-buckling music aboard Pirates of the Caribbean.
- Dr. Teeth is vibing out at Cosmic Rays, performing a duet with Sonny Eclipse.
- Finally, Gonzo, Rizzo, and the chickens are enjoying a trip around the globe in “it’s a small world.”
- Check out the full post below!
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