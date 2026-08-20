New EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch is Flashy and Functional

Some of this is actually usable.

The 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is almost here, and while that means tons of food and drink to enjoy, the 30 year old festival doesn't slouch on the merch.

What's Happening:

  • A new Instagram post from Walt Disney World shows off a few of the items that will be available when the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival gets underway starting August 27.
  • A few of these items have been seen before, but the new post shows off a bit more about them all.
  • The Loungefly Bag is inspired by festival desserts and has the festival logo on the end and Chip and Dale playing around with piping bags.

  • The Reusable Tote is cool enough, but the fact that it zips into a case shaped like a churro makes it even better.

  • The Soufflé Mug is inspired by the Soufflés you will find in the France Pavilion

  • EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Food Logo Tee is apparently inspired by what the F&W Festival chefs actually wear in the kitchen.

  • The last couple items aren't just nice, but also functional. The Serving Dish Set is exactly the right size to fit the paper boats used for food during the festival.

  • The Appetizer Tray can also be used in the park or at home, and it comes with a slot to fit the the Acrylic Glass, because carrying your Festival food and wine is always a little tricky.

More EPCOT News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey