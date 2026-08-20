New EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merch is Flashy and Functional
Some of this is actually usable.
The 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is almost here, and while that means tons of food and drink to enjoy, the 30 year old festival doesn't slouch on the merch.
What's Happening:
- A new Instagram post from Walt Disney World shows off a few of the items that will be available when the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival gets underway starting August 27.
- A few of these items have been seen before, but the new post shows off a bit more about them all.
- The Loungefly Bag is inspired by festival desserts and has the festival logo on the end and Chip and Dale playing around with piping bags.
- The Reusable Tote is cool enough, but the fact that it zips into a case shaped like a churro makes it even better.
- The Soufflé Mug is inspired by the Soufflés you will find in the France Pavilion
- EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Food Logo Tee is apparently inspired by what the F&W Festival chefs actually wear in the kitchen.
- The last couple items aren't just nice, but also functional. The Serving Dish Set is exactly the right size to fit the paper boats used for food during the festival.
- The Appetizer Tray can also be used in the park or at home, and it comes with a slot to fit the the Acrylic Glass, because carrying your Festival food and wine is always a little tricky.
More EPCOT News:
- The D23 Experiences Showcase had great news for EPCOT fans. The long awaited return of Dreamfinder was confirmed as part of an updated Journey into Imagination attraction.
- Spaceship Earth is set for a reimagining of its own that will focus on "human connection."
- Spaceship Earth's GEO-82 Lounge was recently updated as well.
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