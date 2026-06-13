Explore the World for Less with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' Limited-Time Deposit Offer
Travelers can save now on immersive expedition cruises to Antarctica, Alaska, Baja California and the Galápagos Islands when they book by August 18, 2026.
Now might just be the best time to reserve a National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions trip, as they are offering 50% reduced deposit on eligible 2026 and 2027 expeditions.
What's Happening:
- National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions is offering a 50% reduced deposit on eligible voyages departing between October 1, 2026 and the end of 2027.
- Guests can explore destinations including Antarctica, Alaska, Baja California and the Galápagos Islands aboard small expedition ships designed for immersive travel experiences.
- Expeditions are led by expert teams of naturalists, cultural specialists and photographers who provide deeper insight into each destination.
- Many popular itineraries still have availability, though preferred sailing dates and accommodations are filling quickly.
- The offer is available through online booking and must be reserved by August 18, 2026.
- While you could book this offer yourself, you'll save yourself time and hassle by contacting our travel partners over at Mouse Fan Travel.
More National Geographic News:
- Following his adventures in Italy, Stanley Tucci will return to National Geographic to explore the best of what Great Britain has to offer.
- Loki star Tom Hiddleston has taken to exploring history via his new National Geographic series Pompeii: Out of Time with Tom Hiddleston.
- It's once again that time of the year, when the ever-popular Sharkfest returns to National Geographic, this time for its fin-credible 14th year.
- We had the chance to talk with Antoni Porowski about his new National Geographic series, the power of food as storytelling, and why Taylor Swift might be his dream travelogue subject.
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