Stanley Tucci Takes a Culinary Journey Through Great Britain in Newly Revealed Nat Geo Series

After spending two seasons exploring Italy, Stanley Tucci is heading home to Great Britain.

Following his adventures in Italy, Stanley Tucci will return to National Geographic to explore the best of what Great Britain has to offer.

What's Happening:

Tucci in Italy just wrapped up its second season on Nat Geo – but don't fret. The beloved actor will be back, but this time he'll be exploring the cultural regions of Great Britain.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tucci in Great Britain will consist of five episodes exploring the actor's adopted homeland – "From the rugged Highlands to the storied coastlines, Tucci unlocks the distinct, and often surprising, flavors that define each region."

This marks a homecoming of sorts for Tucci, who lives in London alongside his wife, Felicity Blunt, sister of Emily Blunt.

The docuseries is produced by Salt Productions and OBB and will be available only on Disney+, Hulu and National Geographic.

Check out Alex's review of Tucci in Italy Season 2, which brings the same infectious curiosity that made the first season essential viewing.

What They're Saying:

Stanley Tucci: “I am very excited to explore the history, culture and people of Great Britain through the prism of food. Having made it my home for almost 15 years, I want to share the culinary diversity, richness and depth of its food culture.”

“I am very excited to explore the history, culture and people of Great Britain through the prism of food. Having made it my home for almost 15 years, I want to share the culinary diversity, richness and depth of its food culture.” Tom McDonald, executive vice president of National Geographic content: “Stanley Tucci is one of a kind — smart, funny, authentic, passionate about food and culture and deeply interested in the stories of the people who make the very best food. That’s why I’m so excited that his next journey will be around Great Britain — the place he has called home for over a decade. The stories that Stanley and his team have unearthed will be sure to delight and surprise — a reminder of just how varied and delicious food in the U.K. truly is.”

“Stanley Tucci is one of a kind — smart, funny, authentic, passionate about food and culture and deeply interested in the stories of the people who make the very best food. That’s why I’m so excited that his next journey will be around Great Britain — the place he has called home for over a decade. The stories that Stanley and his team have unearthed will be sure to delight and surprise — a reminder of just how varied and delicious food in the U.K. truly is.” Elias Tanner, OBB senior vice president of strategy and growth: “Tucci in Italy set the bar for how food storytelling can drive culture — and that’s exactly the kind of work OBB loves to create. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Stanley, Lottie, Tom, Nat Geo and the whole team on this next chapter — exploring the often misunderstood yet truly rich food culture of Great Britain, and how it has been uniquely shaped by its history and people.”

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