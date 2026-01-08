Chained to the Magic: New Character Keychains Arrive at Magic Kingdom

The new accessories come in individual and BFF versions.

Show off your favorite Disney characters with a brand new set of character keychains now available at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted an adorable set of new keychains featuring some of Disney’s most popular characters.

The new line includes both standalone charm keychains, as well as matching character sets perfect for sharing with your best friend.

Showcasing characters from Disney Animation, Pixar, and Mickey & Friends, there is something for everyone.

Each keychain or keychain set runs at $19.99, which is admittedly a bit steep for a keychain, but the designs are really cute!

Let’s take a look at all of the designs.

Dumbo

Bambi

Marie (The Aristocats)

Tinkerbell

Minnie and Daisy

Chip n’ Dale

Tigger and Winnie the Pooh

Woody and Buzz

Jaq and Gus Gus

You can pick them up now at The Emporium!

Last Chance to Visit The Grid (in Red):

Disney has officially announced that the TRON: Ares overlay of TRON: Lightcycle / Run will end in less than two weeks.

The attraction debuted the special overlay back in September in anticipation of the film, and will ride off into the distance on January 20th.

You can get your last rides in on the attraction on January 19th.

