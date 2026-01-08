Chained to the Magic: New Character Keychains Arrive at Magic Kingdom
The new accessories come in individual and BFF versions.
Show off your favorite Disney characters with a brand new set of character keychains now available at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- On a recent trip to Magic Kingdom, Laughing Place spotted an adorable set of new keychains featuring some of Disney’s most popular characters.
- The new line includes both standalone charm keychains, as well as matching character sets perfect for sharing with your best friend.
- Showcasing characters from Disney Animation, Pixar, and Mickey & Friends, there is something for everyone.
- Each keychain or keychain set runs at $19.99, which is admittedly a bit steep for a keychain, but the designs are really cute!
- Let’s take a look at all of the designs.
Dumbo
Bambi
Marie (The Aristocats)
Tinkerbell
Minnie and Daisy
Chip n’ Dale
Tigger and Winnie the Pooh
Woody and Buzz
Jaq and Gus Gus
- You can pick them up now at The Emporium!
Last Chance to Visit The Grid (in Red):
- Disney has officially announced that the TRON: Ares overlay of TRON: Lightcycle / Run will end in less than two weeks.
- The attraction debuted the special overlay back in September in anticipation of the film, and will ride off into the distance on January 20th.
- You can get your last rides in on the attraction on January 19th.
