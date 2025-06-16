"Give Me a 'T!'" Disney Store's Graphic Tee Shop Introduces a Wave of New Character Designs
Are you looking to infuse a bit of fun into your daily apparel rotation? Disney Store has a plethora of options for you in their Graphic Tee Shop. As of today, a whole new wave of styles for adults and kids have dropped with designs featuring Winnie the Pooh, Mickey and Friends, Marvel, Star Wars and more!
What’s Happening
- Let’s face it, your Disney T-Shirt collection is in desperate need of some new colors and designs and Disney Store is here to save the day.
- Fans can shop a variety of funny, creative, and cute T-Shirts featuring classic characters, theme park icons, super heroes, villains, and, well the list goes on!
- A majority of this drop is focused on designs for adults, but there are some great offerings for younger Disney fans too. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below.
- New Disney Graphic Tee Shop styles available now at Disney Store and prices range from $19.99-$38.99.
Free Shipping at Disney Store
- Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Adults
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - Toy Story
Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Super Hero "4" Icon T-Shirt - Customized
Toy Story "Let's Get Rowdy!" Group Trip Family Vacation T-Shirt - Customized
Hades Tie-Dye Fashion T-Shirt for Adults - Hercules
Buzz Lightyear Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults - Toy Story
Women
Ursula T-Shirt for Women - The Little Mermaid
Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women
Winnie the Pooh and Pals T-Shirt for Women
Monsters University Ringer T-Shirt for Women
Kids
Tinker Bell Fashion T-Shirt for Girls - Peter Pan
Elsa Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Girls - Frozen
Minnie Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Girls
Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Layered Look T-Shirt for Kids
Halloween
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween T-Shirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween T-Shirt for Kids
Mickey Mouse "Happy Halloween" T-Shirt for Adults
