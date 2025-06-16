"Give Me a 'T!'" Disney Store's Graphic Tee Shop Introduces a Wave of New Character Designs

Yes, you need a new Disney shirt! We're especially fond of the buttery yellow tee featuring Winnie the Pooh.

Are you looking to infuse a bit of fun into your daily apparel rotation? Disney Store has a plethora of options for you in their Graphic Tee Shop. As of today, a whole new wave of styles for adults and kids have dropped with designs featuring Winnie the Pooh, Mickey and Friends, Marvel, Star Wars and more!

What’s Happening

Let’s face it, your Disney T-Shirt collection is in desperate need of some new colors and designs and Disney Store is here to save the day.

Fans can shop a variety of funny, creative, and cute T-Shirts featuring classic characters, theme park icons, super heroes, villains, and, well the list goes on!

A majority of this drop is focused on designs for adults, but there are some great offerings for younger Disney fans too. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite styles below.

New Disney Graphic Tee Shop styles available now at Disney Store

Adults

Woody and Buzz Lightyear Raglan Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults - Toy Story

Marvel The Fantastic Four: First Steps Super Hero "4" Icon T-Shirt - Customized

Toy Story "Let's Get Rowdy!" Group Trip Family Vacation T-Shirt - Customized

Hades Tie-Dye Fashion T-Shirt for Adults - Hercules

Buzz Lightyear Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Adults - Toy Story

Women

Ursula T-Shirt for Women - The Little Mermaid

Lady and the Tramp 70th Anniversary T-Shirt for Women

Winnie the Pooh and Pals T-Shirt for Women

Monsters University Ringer T-Shirt for Women

Kids

Tinker Bell Fashion T-Shirt for Girls - Peter Pan

Elsa Long Sleeve Fashion T-Shirt for Girls - Frozen

Minnie Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Toy Story T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Long Sleeve Layered Look T-Shirt for Kids

Halloween

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween T-Shirt for Kids

Mickey Mouse "Happy Halloween" T-Shirt for Adults

