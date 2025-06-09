Access the Best of Disneyland Resort with New MagicBand+ Design Featuring Disneyland 70th Anniversary Artwork

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including a themed MagicBand+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion

One of the signature items in this merch drop is the Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+! The essential wrist accessory digitally stores your tickets so you can just tap the band to enter the parks!

Fans will look oh-so-stylish wearing the MagicBand+ which features the celebratory colors, logos, and character icons designed for the Anniversary.

The strap features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Disneyland Resort logo; while the top (and tappable portion) are decorated with Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disneyland 70 logo.

The Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+ will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+

Includes one MagicBand+ with Disneyland 70th Anniversary design

Tappable icon features Sleeping Beauty Castle and ''70''

Part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Good To Know

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!