Access the Best of Disneyland Resort with New MagicBand+ Design Featuring Disneyland 70th Anniversary Artwork

This handy accessory showcases Sleeping Beauty Castle plus Mickey Mouse and Friends.

For 7 magical decades, Disneyland Resort has been sharing joy, wonder, and whimsy with guests of all ages as they visit the “Happiest Place on Earth." In honor of Disneyland’s milestone anniversary, new merchandise collections have been unveiled and are available for purchase at the parks. Now over 50 of these magical items are making their debut at Disney Store including a themed MagicBand+.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening

  • Are you ready to “Celebrate Happy" and commemorate 70 years of Disneyland Resort? The festivities are officially underway and that means there’s plenty of new merchandise to acquire to mark this very special occasion.
  • One of the signature items in this merch drop is the Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+! The essential wrist accessory digitally stores your tickets so you can just tap the band to enter the parks!
  • Fans will look oh-so-stylish wearing the MagicBand+ which features the celebratory colors, logos, and character icons designed for the Anniversary.
  • The strap features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, and Disneyland Resort logo; while the top (and tappable portion) are decorated with Sleeping Beauty Castle and Disneyland 70 logo.
  • The Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+ will be available at Disney Store starting June 9th.

Free Shipping at Disney Store

  • Don’t forget that purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Disneyland 70th Anniversary MagicBand+

  • Includes one MagicBand+ with Disneyland 70th Anniversary design
  • Tappable icon features Sleeping Beauty Castle and ''70''
  • Part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Good To Know

More Disney Store Merchandise

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Alex Reif
Alex joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and has been a lifelong Disney fan. His main beats for LP are Disney-branded movies, TV shows, books, music and toys. He recently became a member of the Television Critics Association (TCA).
View all articles by Alex Reif
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti
Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
View all articles by Mike Celestino