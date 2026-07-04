Controversial New Pirates of the Caribbean Audio-Animatronic Currently Disabled at Disneyland
Whether this is intentional or not is anyone's guess.
Just over a week since a controversial new Audio-Animatronic figure made its debut at Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean, it is already experiencing some issues.
What's Happening:
- Pirates of the Caribbean reopened from refurbishment last week with a new, next-gen Audio-Animatronics figure that has gone on to be highly controversial among Disney fans.
- The new figure replaces the skeleton captain that sat atop a hoard of gold doubloons and treasure in the cavernous first half of the attraction.
- While Disney touted the new technology on display here – allowing the captain's face to transform from alive to skeletal – fans' reaction has been lukewarm at best. In fact, our own Mike Celestino really, really didn't like it.
- In riding the attraction today, July 4, we noticed that the new figure wasn't moving nor making any sounds. It appears as if the face was covered up with a skeletal mask and the figure was turned off.
- Whether this is because the figure isn't working or Disney has already decided to make changes based on guest feedback remains to be seen.
- See how the figure looked like in its potential "B Mode" in the video below.
- To compare, you can see the full extent of the new figure in our video from last week.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- An American original itself, Disneyland marked the United States' 250th birthday with a special patriotic cavalcade through the park.
- Big Boi Lumpia Co., known for serving up Filipino comfort food, has opened a new location in Downtown Disney.
- Disneyland debuted a complimentary new interactive activity for Magic Key holders: a scavenger hunt involving stickers, clues, and a map of Walt Disney's original Magic Kingdom.
- One day ahead of the country's birthday, Disneyland welcomed their milestone 1 billionth guest, also unveiling an updated population sign!
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