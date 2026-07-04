Controversial New Pirates of the Caribbean Audio-Animatronic Currently Disabled at Disneyland

Whether this is intentional or not is anyone's guess.

Just over a week since a controversial new Audio-Animatronic figure made its debut at Disneyland's Pirates of the Caribbean, it is already experiencing some issues.

What's Happening:

  • Pirates of the Caribbean reopened from refurbishment last week with a new, next-gen Audio-Animatronics figure that has gone on to be highly controversial among Disney fans.
  • The new figure replaces the skeleton captain that sat atop a hoard of gold doubloons and treasure in the cavernous first half of the attraction.
  • While Disney touted the new technology on display here – allowing the captain's face to transform from alive to skeletal – fans' reaction has been lukewarm at best. In fact, our own Mike Celestino really, really didn't like it.
  • In riding the attraction today, July 4, we noticed that the new figure wasn't moving nor making any sounds. It appears as if the face was covered up with a skeletal mask and the figure was turned off.
  • Whether this is because the figure isn't working or Disney has already decided to make changes based on guest feedback remains to be seen.
  • See how the figure looked like in its potential "B Mode" in the video below.

  • To compare, you can see the full extent of the new figure in our video from last week.

More Disneyland Resort News:

  • An American original itself, Disneyland marked the United States' 250th birthday with a special patriotic cavalcade through the park.
  • Big Boi Lumpia Co., known for serving up Filipino comfort food, has opened a new location in Downtown Disney.
  • Disneyland debuted a complimentary new interactive activity for Magic Key holders: a scavenger hunt involving stickers, clues, and a map of Walt Disney's original Magic Kingdom.
  • One day ahead of the country's birthday, Disneyland welcomed their milestone 1 billionth guest, also unveiling an updated population sign!

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning
Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber