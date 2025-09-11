“The Little Mermaid” Float Catches Fire During the Paint the Night Parade at Disneyland
The fire occurred after the float was towed off the parade route and into the Hub.
An unfortunate incident occurred during the Paint the Night Parade at Disneyland last night where The Little Mermaid float caught fire.
What’s Happening:
- As eyewitness reports reveal, it was not a good night for the Paint the Night Parade at Disneyland.
- The Little Mermaid float broke down while heading through the park from “it’s a small world" to Main Street, U.S.A. The float had to be towed into the Hub area, to allow the floats behind to continue along the parade route.
- While in the Hub area, surrounded by a number of guests, the float caught fire, immediately covering the Hub in a blanket of smoke.
- It is believed that no performers or personnel were on board the float when the incident occurred.
- You can see the fire incident for yourself in the TikTok video below.
- Shortly after the fire was put out, the float was towed to a backstage area just off Town Square.
- Reports indicate that the second performance of Paint the Night for the evening was heavily altered, with many floats missing in addition to The Little Mermaid one.
- While not confirmed, The Little Mermaid float will likely be missing from the parade for the foreseeable future.
- For a look at how the 32-foot long float should appear, check out our video of Paint the Night from the parade’s grand return this past summer.
