New Phantom Manor Musical Figurine Waltzes Into Disneyland Paris
Limited-edition rotating dancer figurine arrives March 13 at select Disneyland Paris shops.
Disneyland Paris has revealed the newest addition to its Phantom Manor collectible character series, a hauntingly elegant rotating musical figurine inspired by two mysterious dancers attending the ill-fated wedding celebration of Melanie Ravenswood.
What’s Happening:
- The new figure captures the eerie and macabre charm that fans of the attraction know and love, bringing another fragment of the Manor’s ghostly ballroom to life.
- Designed by the artistic duo Kevin and Jody, the figurine depicts the ghostly couple locked in an eternal waltz. Their flowing costumes and delicate movement evoke the swirling spirits that haunt the manor’s infamous wedding festivities, while the rotating musical base adds an extra layer of atmosphere, making the piece feel as if it has been lifted straight from the haunted halls of Thunder Mesa.
- With a limited edition supply of just 1,000 pieces, the collectible will retail for €159.00, making it a coveted addition for Phantom Manor enthusiasts.
- With its intricate sculpting and atmospheric design, the figurine continues the ongoing series celebrating characters and spirits tied to the legendary Frontierland attraction.
- Collectors hoping to bring this haunting keepsake home should mark their calendars. The figurine will be released Friday, March 13, and will be available exclusively in-store at select locations across Disneyland Paris. Guests can find it at Thunder Mesa Mercantile in Frontierland, Harrington’s Fine China & Porcelains, and Deco by Disney.
- Unlike some past releases, Lineberty reservation tickets will not be used for this launch, meaning the figurine will be sold in-person only and while supplies last.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- "Disney Tales of Magic" Drops Drones and Modifies Show for Sleeping Beauty Castle Refurbishment at Disneyland Paris
- Magical Meals Incoming: Disney Adventure World Shares Menus for Nordic Crown Tavern and The Regal View Restaurant & Lounge
- Magical Music: Disneyland Paris Releases Album for Minnie's Dream Factory on Streaming Services
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com