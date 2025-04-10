Photos: Check Out the Current Merch Available at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
Laughing Place paid a visit to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge this week and got a look at the current merchandise available at the Walt Disney World resort.
The offerings include a baseball tee for $39.99 featuring Mickey, Goofy and Donald.
A pullover jacket featuring the Wilderness Lodge logo for $64.99
A Wilderness Lodge exclusive Loungefly bag for $90.00.
Mickey ears headband for $44.99, also featuring Mickey, Goofy and Donald.
Mickey adorns this shirt for 34.99.
A button down shirt features the resort logo on the front and Mickey and Minnie on the back and goes for $64.99.
A logo water bottle for $44.99.
And a character-adorned tumbler for $34.99.
Acorn shaped cookie bowls go for $24.99.
A pair of totem pole socks go for $17.99 (but there’s plenty more totem pole imagery to come). .
Logo baseball cap for $34.99.
The first of several versions of a totem pole goes for $34.99.
A fun three-dimension picture frame with both the totem pole and a fireplace - which unfortunately, didn’t have a listed price.
Another version of the totem pole for $26.99.
Salt and pepper shakers for $29.99.
Yet another totem pole for $16.99.
And a totem pole-image on a towel for $34.99.
