Photos: Check Out the Current Merch Available at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Laughing Place paid a visit to Disney’s Wilderness Lodge this week and got a look at the current merchandise available at the Walt Disney World resort.

The offerings include a baseball tee for $39.99 featuring Mickey, Goofy and Donald.

A pullover jacket featuring the Wilderness Lodge logo for $64.99

A Wilderness Lodge exclusive Loungefly bag for $90.00.

Mickey ears headband for $44.99, also featuring Mickey, Goofy and Donald.

Mickey adorns this shirt for 34.99.

A button down shirt features the resort logo on the front and Mickey and Minnie on the back and goes for $64.99.

A logo water bottle for $44.99.

And a character-adorned tumbler for $34.99.

Acorn shaped cookie bowls go for $24.99.

A pair of totem pole socks go for $17.99 (but there’s plenty more totem pole imagery to come). .

Logo baseball cap for $34.99.

The first of several versions of a totem pole goes for $34.99.

A fun three-dimension picture frame with both the totem pole and a fireplace - which unfortunately, didn’t have a listed price.

 

Another version of the totem pole for $26.99.

Salt and pepper shakers for $29.99.

Yet another totem pole for $16.99.

And a totem pole-image on a towel for $34.99.

