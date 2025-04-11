Photos: Disneyland Paris’ Frontierland’s New Doritos-Filled Theming

Some might not instantly think of cowboys and Doritos as an obvious combo, but those who know their Disneyland history are aware it’s actually a far more natural combination than you might think when it comes to Frontierland specifically - which Disneyland Paris’ Frontierland is now leaning into, as seen in Laughing Place’s new photos below.

Though Disneyland Paris’ Overland Trail Cafe only opened last year, it’s gotten a pretty big overhaul tied to the addition of the recently debuted Doritos Loaded menu items.

The area around Overland Trail Cafe is now filled with a lot of Doritos-logo specific items, including bags and crates, along with additional sacks of items like onions and corn.

On the side of the Cafe itself are ads for the Overland and for “The Original Frontierland Specialty" that is the Doritos Loaded, in all its variations. Also depicted is a woman who is a new, unnamed character created as part of this new partnership; the owner of the Overland Trailer Cafe, who is a stagecoach mail carrier described as having “a fiery nature and a curious mind."

The three different Doritos Loaded variations – Plain Doritos, vegan chili, plant-based cheese (Nurishh), pickled red onions, and sweet corn; Plain Doritos, Doritos cheddar-flavored sauce, tomato, onion, cilantro, and guacamole; Plain Doritos, cheddar-piquillos beef sauce, crispy onions, tomato, onion, cilantro, and smoked chipotle powder – are listed on the new menu board, along with churros and various drink selections, including coffees and soda.

Though it might surprise some guests to see so much Doritos imagery in Frontierland, tying Doritos into Frontierland lore actually has a real world background, since the popular snack item actually originated at Disneyland in Anaheim. In the 1960s, Doritos began life as a special item made at Casa de Fritos (now known as Rancho Del Zocalo) in the original Frontierland.

