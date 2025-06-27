Photos: Genie, Mushu, Goofy and More Featured on EPCOT’s New World Showcase T-Shirts

Show off your trip around the world – well the EPCOT version of it at least – with these new t-shirts.

EPCOT have released a bunch of new t-shirts to represent their ever-popular World Showcase and the many international pavilions within it.

Each of these shirts is priced at $34.99. Many of them include a specific Disney character, though a couple go for a different approach with their imagery.

The new France shirt features Marie.

Mushu adorns the new China shirt.

In one of the non-character examples, a crown can be found upon the United Kingdom shirt.

While the new American Adventure shirt focuses on food and other imagery connected to the area, all forming the shape of an American flag.

A new shirt for Morocco has the Genie showing off many different expressions

And for Canada, a true Canadian hero is spotlighted, in the form of Duke Caboom.

Taking a swerve from an expected Frozen character, the new Norway shirt instead features Donald Duck.

The Italy shirt also goes for one of the core Disney animated characters via Goofy, seen here alongside his Italian name, Pippo.

A new shirt for the Germany Pavilion bypasses any characters, instead going big on a love for sauerkraut.

While Coco is the influence for the Mexico Pavillion’s shirt.

There is no movie-specific imagery for the new Japan shirt, but rather the area’s distinctive Japanese pagoda and torii gate are included, backed by fireworks forming a Mickey shape.

And lastly, there is an overall shirt for World Showcase, with a circular design that includes imagery all around it evoking all the different areas.

