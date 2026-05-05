Side-By-Side POV: Check Out What Changed on Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain

Big Thunder Mountain underwent a nearly year and a half long refurb!
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Big Thunder Mountain has officially reopened at Magic Kingdom! Check out our side-by-side POV to see what’s changed. 

What’s Happening:

  • Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment. 
  • Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”
  • Reopening on May 3rd, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!
  • While Disney remained fairly tight-lipped around the changes, a colorful and menacing update to the Rainbow Caverns scene debuted as part of the change, as well as a shimmering gold-filled third lift hill replaced the falling boulders. 
  • Thanks to us, you can check out a full side-by-side POV of the changes!

  • Another thing you may notice in the POV is the massive construction project happening all around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
  • Last summer, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island shuttered to make way for a massive new expansion to Magic Kingdom. 
  • In the area between Big Thunder and Liberty Square a new Cars-inspired Piston Peak will celebrate the National Parks that decorate the United States in a trackless off-road adventure
  • The back-half of Rivers of America will become the highly anticipated Villains Land, a new domain where Disney’s most nefarious animated characters will call home. 
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
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