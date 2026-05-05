Side-By-Side POV: Check Out What Changed on Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain
Big Thunder Mountain underwent a nearly year and a half long refurb!
Big Thunder Mountain has officially reopened at Magic Kingdom! Check out our side-by-side POV to see what’s changed.
What’s Happening:
- Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment.
- Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”
- Reopening on May 3rd, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!
- While Disney remained fairly tight-lipped around the changes, a colorful and menacing update to the Rainbow Caverns scene debuted as part of the change, as well as a shimmering gold-filled third lift hill replaced the falling boulders.
- Thanks to us, you can check out a full side-by-side POV of the changes!
- Another thing you may notice in the POV is the massive construction project happening all around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.
- Last summer, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island shuttered to make way for a massive new expansion to Magic Kingdom.
- In the area between Big Thunder and Liberty Square a new Cars-inspired Piston Peak will celebrate the National Parks that decorate the United States in a trackless off-road adventure.
- The back-half of Rivers of America will become the highly anticipated Villains Land, a new domain where Disney’s most nefarious animated characters will call home.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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