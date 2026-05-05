Side-By-Side POV: Check Out What Changed on Magic Kingdom's Big Thunder Mountain

Big Thunder Mountain underwent a nearly year and a half long refurb!

Big Thunder Mountain has officially reopened at Magic Kingdom! Check out our side-by-side POV to see what’s changed.

What’s Happening:

Back in January of 2025, Big Thunder Mountain at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom closed for an extensive refurbishment.

Including track replacement, massive work on the theming, and the addition of new magic, fans have been waiting nearly 16 months to return for a ride on the aptly dubbed “wildest ride in the wildness.”

Reopening on May 3rd, Big Thunder Mountain returns with a lower 38" height requirement, 2 inches shorter than the previous 40" requirement!

While Disney remained fairly tight-lipped around the changes, a colorful and menacing update to the Rainbow Caverns scene debuted as part of the change, as well as a shimmering gold-filled third lift hill replaced the falling boulders.

Thanks to us, you can check out a full side-by-side POV of the changes!

Another thing you may notice in the POV is the massive construction project happening all around Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Last summer, the Rivers of America and Tom Sawyer Island shuttered to make way for a massive new expansion to Magic Kingdom.

In the area between Big Thunder and Liberty Square a new Cars-inspired Piston Peak will celebrate the National Parks that decorate the United States in a trackless off-road adventure.

The back-half of Rivers of America will become the highly anticipated Villains Land, a new domain where Disney’s most nefarious animated characters will call home.

For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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