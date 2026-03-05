Photos: Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Debuts at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

Check it out now through June 1st!

Check out EPCOT’s newest International Flower & Garden Festival addition with the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine.

What’s Happening:

Today was the official kickoff for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, bringing in tons of springtime fun with limited time food, entertainment, and displays.

This year, EPCOT debuted the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine.

Located near CommuniCore Hall, the new display features massive fruit-themed topiaries as guests can explore their way through the water cycle.

Specifically, guests can learn all about how crops are nurtured by water’s different forms, like liquid, vapor, and ice.

The topiaries included cherry, grape, and orange-themed displays, each with an information card highlighting fun facts about water.

Grape

Cherry

Orange

