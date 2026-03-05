Photos: Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Debuts at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

Check it out now through June 1st!

Check out EPCOT’s newest International Flower & Garden Festival addition with the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine. 

What’s Happening:

  • Today was the official kickoff for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, bringing in tons of springtime fun with limited time food, entertainment, and displays. 
  • This year, EPCOT debuted the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine. 
  • Located near CommuniCore Hall, the new display features massive fruit-themed topiaries as guests can explore their way through the water cycle. 

  • Specifically, guests can learn all about how crops are nurtured by water’s different forms, like liquid, vapor, and ice. 
  • The topiaries included cherry, grape, and orange-themed displays, each with an information card highlighting fun facts about water. 

Grape

Cherry

Orange

