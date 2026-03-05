Photos: Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Debuts at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival
Check it out now through June 1st!
Check out EPCOT’s newest International Flower & Garden Festival addition with the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine.
What’s Happening:
- Today was the official kickoff for the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, bringing in tons of springtime fun with limited time food, entertainment, and displays.
- This year, EPCOT debuted the Rain or Shine Fruit Stand Presented by Outshine.
- Located near CommuniCore Hall, the new display features massive fruit-themed topiaries as guests can explore their way through the water cycle.
- Specifically, guests can learn all about how crops are nurtured by water’s different forms, like liquid, vapor, and ice.
- The topiaries included cherry, grape, and orange-themed displays, each with an information card highlighting fun facts about water.
Grape
Cherry
Orange
