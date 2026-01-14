Ron DeSantis Appoints Two New Members to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District
The pair will need to be confirmed by the Florida Senate before taking their positions.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District that oversees the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Today, the state of Florida announced that Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed two new members to the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (CFTOD).
- Matt Ravenscroft and David Woods are set to join the board that oversees the special district that encompasses Walt Disney World Resort.
- Ravenscroft is the Executive Vice President and Director of Sunrise Bank in Orlando, where he previously held many executive positions across several banks.
- He earned his bachelor’s degree from University of Central Florida.
- Woods is an Attorney at Woods & Woods, P.A., where he works around real estate, wills, trusts, and estates.
- His education includes a bachelor’s degree in communication and media studies at Florida State University and his doctorate from St. Thomas University.
- The pair will need to be confirmed by the Florida Senate before assuming their positions.
- Prior to the formation of the CFTOD, the Reedy Creek Special District was in place to allow Disney to essentially self-govern the massive 27,258 acre resort, including electing the district’s board members.
- The district was created in 1967 and was in place for decades until it was taken over by the state in 2023.
- The decision was a rather tumultuous and perceived retaliatory action by Governor Ron DeSantis, which was sparked in March of 2022 when then CEO Bob Chapek publicly criticized the state’s “Don’t Say Gay" bill.
- DeSantis spearheaded a war between the state and the media giant, initially threatening to dissolve the special district altogether.
- However, that action would've placed high taxes on the surrounding residents of Orange County, who would then be responsible for funding public services like road repair, fire stations and law enforcement throughout Lake Buena Vista.
