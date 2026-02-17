Shanghai Disney Resort Welcomes the Year of the Horse with Traditional Lion Eye-Dotting Ceremony

Bullseye joins Mickey and Minnie as Shanghai Disneyland ushers in Lunar New Year with a time-honored eye-dotting ritual.

This morning, Shanghai Disney Resort marked the first day of the Lunar New Year with a traditional lion eye-dotting ceremony at Shanghai Disneyland, a time-honored ritual believed to awaken the lions and invite good fortune, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead.

What’s Happening:

The lion eye-dotting ceremony is a cherished Lunar New Year custom symbolizing new beginnings and the infusion of life and spirit into the lion. As drums echoed across the park, anticipation built among guests and cast members gathered to witness the auspicious moment.

Andrew Bolstein, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort, joined none other than Mickey Mouse to carefully dot the eyes of the two ceremonial lions, an act believed to awaken their energy and spread blessings throughout the community. The result was a vibrant celebration blending cultural heritage with signature Disney storytelling.

In a fitting tribute to the Year of the Horse, Bullseye, the beloved horse from Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story films, made a special appearance alongside Minnie Mouse. Mickey and Minnie dazzled in festive Lunar New Year attire, adding color and charm to the ceremony.

Bullseye’s presence represents the zodiac year of the horse, delighting families and reinforcing the park’s thoughtful integration of cultural symbolism with beloved characters.

The Year of the Horse is often associated with strength, vitality, and forward momentum, qualities that resonated strongly throughout the ceremony. With the eye-dotting complete, Shanghai Disney Resort officially ushered in a new year filled with promise, unity, and magic.

The morning’s celebration exemplified how Disney parks around the world honor local customs while creating unforgettable memories for guests near and far.

How You Can Celebrate Lunar New Year in the Stateside Disney Parks: