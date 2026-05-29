Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort Completes Major Guest Room Renovation
The 490-room Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel has finished Phase One of its multi-million-dollar transformation, with additional resort upgrades planned later this year.
Guests planning a Central Florida getaway now have another refreshed option near Walt Disney World. The 490-room Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort has officially completed the first phase of a multi-million-dollar renovation project, delivering completely redesigned guest rooms and suites throughout the property.
What’s Happening:
- According to businesswire, the renovation marks a significant milestone in a larger resort-wide transformation that will continue later this year with upgrades to public spaces, dining locations, meeting facilities, and recreational areas.
- According to hotel officials, all guest rooms have been remodeled from floor to ceiling, creating a more modern and comfortable experience for both vacationers and business travelers visiting the Orlando area.
- “Our rooms are now furnished and outfitted with what both business and leisure travelers want and need,” said Complex Managing Director Graham Parker. “We are delighted with the results and cannot wait to welcome guests to their home-away-from-home.”
- The newly renovated accommodations feature updated furnishings, wood-style flooring, redesigned bathrooms, Smart TVs, upgraded amenities, and all-new beds and linens aimed at providing a more restful stay.
- Beyond the physical upgrades, the redesign introduces a fresh visual identity inspired by family travel and discovery. Guests will encounter playful design elements, storytelling details, artistic touches, and photo-worthy moments integrated throughout the guest room experience.
- The completion of the room renovation represents Phase One of a two-part project. Hotel officials confirmed that Phase Two is scheduled to begin after Labor Day in September and will focus on many of the resort's shared guest spaces.
- Upcoming improvements are expected to include renovations to the lobby, restaurant venues, marketplace, convention and meeting facilities, and pool area, further modernizing the resort's offerings.
- Located in the heart of the tourist district, the resort serves as a convenient home base for visitors exploring Central Florida's major attractions, including Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, and SeaWorld Orlando.
- As an official Walt Disney World Good Neighbor Hotel, the property offers shuttle transportation to nearby theme parks and sits just minutes from Disney Springs. Guests also enjoy convenient access to attractions including Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park and Discovery Cove.
- Dining options currently include Zest, featuring a full-service breakfast buffet, 27 Palms Bar & Grill, and Springboard Market for grab-and-go offerings. Additional amenities include an outdoor pool, cabanas, whirlpool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, and more than 27,000 square feet of flexible meeting space.
- With the guest room renovation now complete and additional enhancements on the horizon, the Sheraton Orlando Lake Buena Vista Resort is positioning itself for a new chapter as one of the area's most convenient resort destinations for both leisure and business travelers.
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