More Sparkling Jubilee Ticket Designs Coming to the Disney Resort Line at Tokyo Disney Resort
Pick your favorite Disney character in their Sparkling Jubilee best for your next trip to aboard the Disney Resort Line!
After debuting a special themed wrap, the Disney Resort Line is continuing its celebration of Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary with some new ticket designs.
What's Happening:
- The Disney Resort Line is Tokyo Disney Resort's Monorail system, which actually requires payment unlike its sisters in the U.S. parks.
- One of fans' favorite parts of the experience is the ability to get special unique tickets, and while two Sparkling Jubilee ticket designs were introduced earlier this month – more are on the way!
- Starting May 25, Disney Resort Line riders can pick up one of seven new designs featuring your favorite Disney characters in their Sparkling Jubilee outfits. Those characters include:
- Mickey Mouse
- Minnie Mouse
- Donald Duck
- Daisy Duck
- Pluto
- Goofy
- Chip and Dale
- Here's a look at the two other designs also currently available for the Sparkling Jubilee.
- One of the Disney Resort Line's trains is completely decked out for the celebration, covered inside and out in "Jubilee Blue."
- The Sparkling Jubilee festivities continue daily through March 31, 2027. Be sure to peruse our event tag for all of our coverage from this milestone event!
More Tokyo Disney Resort News:
- Tokyo Disney Resort will be celebrating the release of Toy Story 5 with a special "Fun Time with Toy Story 5" event kicking off on July 2.
- Items making use of the old cast member costumes for Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland will soon be available to purchase.
- The opening day Tokyo DisneySea classic, Aquatopia, is set to close permanently later this year.
- Starting on July 2, guests will be able to beat the Tokyo heat with the special summer event, Summer Cool-Off at Tokyo Disney Resort.
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