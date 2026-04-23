Sparkling Jubilee on Wheels: JR East Announces New Tokyo DisneySea 25th Shinkansen
The themed train is set to debut on June 10th!
The magic of Tokyo DisneySea’s Sparkling Jubilee is headed to JR East’s Shinkansen, celebrating 25 years of magical memories.
What’s Happening:
- Back in September 2001, Tokyo Disney Resort opened a massive second park known as Tokyo DisneySea.
- Inviting guests on nautical adventures, the park is filled with different ports of call themed to both real and fantastical destinations.
- DisneySea quickly became known as the best theme park in the entire world, with undeniably detailed theming and unique experiences not found anywhere else in the world.
- Well, now nearly 25 years later, Tokyo Disney Resort is kicking off a 25th anniversary celebration known as Sparkling Jubilee.
- JR East is joining in on the festivities, announcing on X that they will theme one of their Skinkansen to the Sparkling Jubilee celebration.
- Set to begin traveling on June 10th, the Magical Jubilee Shinkansen takes on the teal and, you guessed it, sparkling design of the event, fans will be able to travel with a little extra magic.
- And JR East is going all out with this themed overlay!
- For the first time ever, themed seat covers will be used alongside themed wallpaper, temporary stickers, and commemorative train tickets.
- The Sparkling Jubilee Shinkansen is set to run throughout the celebration, which runs until March 31st, 2027.
- This isn’t the first time Japanese Rail has decorated a Shinkansen to Tokyo DisneySea, which is a special themed train debuting in February 2025 for the opening of Fantasy Springs.
- For those looking to head to Tokyo DisneySea for some Sparkling Jubilee fun, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Sparkling Jubilee:
- New Merchandise Collection "The Jubilee Journey" Ready to Debut for Tokyo DisneySea Anniversary Celebration
- Latest "Laughing Place On Location" Arrives Taking Viewers to a Sparkling Jubilee at Tokyo Disney Resort
- JAL Jubilee Express Takes Flight for Tokyo DisneySea’s 25th Anniversary
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
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