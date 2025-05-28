Video: Check Out the Full Reveal and Announcement Presentation for the New "Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away" at Walt Disney World

The parade will start making its way through the park on July 20th

While you might have caught some blurbs already, you can watch the presentation in full that revealed the final details for the highly-anticipated Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

Last night was the big reveal at the Walt Disney World Resort Magic Kingdom

On top of that, we also got to see some new merchandise will be wearing

It was all held after a wonderful a capella performance of a medley of Disney tunes before the creatives behind the new parade came out and shared even more information.

You can see the presentation in full in our video below.

Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away marks the first new nighttime parade at the park since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991, and the first to wind its way through the park since the Main Street Electrical Parade

The glowing floats will bring classic and contemporary stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios to life, including modern favorites like Encanto , Coco, and Wish , with classics like Peter Pan and Pinocchio .

It all culminates in a beautiful finale float that pays homage to the original Main Street Electrical Parade, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and more.

The new parade is set to debut on July 20th at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

