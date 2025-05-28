Video: Check Out the Full Reveal and Announcement Presentation for the New "Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away" at Walt Disney World
The parade will start making its way through the park on July 20th
While you might have caught some blurbs already, you can watch the presentation in full that revealed the final details for the highly-anticipated Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- Last night was the big reveal at the Walt Disney World Resort, announcing not only the date in which we’ll get to see the newest nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom - Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away - but of the finale float for the parade as well.
- On top of that, we also got to see some new merchandise and what our favorite friends will be wearing for the new glowing processional.
- It was all held after a wonderful a capella performance of a medley of Disney tunes before the creatives behind the new parade came out and shared even more information.
- You can see the presentation in full in our video below.
- Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away marks the first new nighttime parade at the park since SpectroMagic debuted in 1991, and the first to wind its way through the park since the Main Street Electrical Parade was retired once again in 2016.
- The glowing floats will bring classic and contemporary stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios to life, including modern favorites like Encanto, Coco, and Wish, with classics like Peter Pan and Pinocchio.
- It all culminates in a beautiful finale float that pays homage to the original Main Street Electrical Parade, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy and more.
- The new parade is set to debut on July 20th at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.
