A New Spring Omakase Menu Arrives to Takumi-Tei at EPCOT

Spring has arrived at EPCOT, and with it comes a new culinary journey that feels as much like art as it does a meal. Tucked inside the Japan Pavilion, one of the park’s most refined dining destinations has unveiled a seasonal omakase menu that transforms dinner into a storytelling experience.

What’s Happening:

At Takumi-Tei, guests can now experience the new spring omakase menu, a multi-course experience that celebrates seasonal flavors, presentation, and Japanese culinary tradition. Located in the Japan Pavilion at EPCOT, the restaurant offers a rare opportunity to enjoy an authentic omakase meal inside a Disney theme park.

For those unfamiliar with the concept, omakase translates roughly to “leave it up to the chef.” At Takumi-Tei, that means placing your trust in the culinary team for a carefully curated meal designed around seasonal ingredients and Japanese artistry.

The experience lasts roughly two hours, making it a perfect choice for a special occasion or a memorable foodie outing. What makes the restaurant especially unique is that the menu changes with every season, ensuring that no two visits are exactly the same.

The current spring menu embraces fresh ingredients and delicate presentations inspired by the season, offering both a full seven-course omakase menu and a lighter semi-course option. For diners eager to experience the full range of dishes, the omakase menu delivers a thoughtfully paced progression of flavors.

Leading the experience is Chef Shingo, whose culinary philosophy centers around honoring traditional Japanese techniques while highlighting seasonal ingredients. In the dining room, front-of-house lead Yuki and the Takumi-Tei team guide guests through the meal, explaining the story and meaning behind each course.

Before the first course even arrives, Takumi-Tei impresses with its tranquil environment. The restaurant’s name translates to “House of the Artisan,” and the design reflects that philosophy. The dining space is divided into five rooms, each inspired by a natural element: water, wood, earth, stone, and washi paper.

Every detail from the handcrafted décor to the tableware has meaning. Even the coasters and seating designs contribute to the atmosphere, creating a calm environment that feels worlds away from the bustling park outside.

The meal begins with Ichiju Sansai, a trio of seasonal dishes served alongside a delicate soup. Highlights include kombu-cured sea bream accented with edible gold leaf, lightly fried tofu in a silky white miso broth, and spring vegetables paired with salmon roe and sesame dressing.

From there, the menu unfolds into a series of visually striking plates. A chilled appetizer featuring charcoal-grilled razor clam and tataki-style Spanish mackerel arrives in a clamshell, garnished with sea urchin, wasabi jelly, and edible blossoms.

The next course is the Spring Hanami Hassun platter, inspired by the cherry blossom-viewing traditions of Japan. This course presents a selection of small bites, including miso-grilled flounder, delicate sushi, marinated fish, and seasonal vegetables, arranged like a miniature edible landscape.

Next course is the simmered dish, featuring greenling fish, lotus root dumpling, and carved daikon in a fragrant broth accented with plum and fresh yuzu.

The fifth course offers guests a choice of main dishes, each showcasing Japanese technique and premium ingredients. Options include: Crisp tempura of Japanese Black Wagyu with sakura-infused mashed potatoes Char-grilled Japanese Black Wagyu sirloin (available as an upgrade) Fan-shaped white shrimp tempura with egg yolk vinegar emulsion



Vegetarian diners aren’t left out either, with a beautifully presented assortment of deep-fried vegetable skewers served with caramelized onion ponzu and the same sakura-infused potatoes.

Before dessert, the meal transitions to a comforting rice course featuring pressed eel sushi with shredded egg, accompanied by red miso soup with spinach and silken tofu.

A charming origami hat presented with the dish doubles as a small keepsake from the evening.

The experience concludes with a dessert trio served alongside freshly whisked matcha tea prepared tableside. Seasonal sweets include: Strawberry baked cheesecake with milk caramel and viola flower House-made strawberry daifuku with sakura crystal jelly Sakura mochi with salt-pickled cherry blossom

To complement the menu, Takumi-Tei offers expertly curated wine and sake pairings, as well as cocktails and imported still or sparkling waters from Japan.

Each pairing is selected to enhance the flavors of the dishes, rounding out the immersive dining experience.

While it’s located inside a theme park, Takumi-Tei stands firmly among Disney’s Signature Dining experiences, offering a refined atmosphere and culinary craftsmanship rarely found in a theme park setting.

For food lovers, the restaurant offers a rare chance to experience seasonal Japanese cuisine in an elegant, thoughtfully designed environment.

With the spring menu now available, it’s an ideal time to reserve a table, and perhaps start planning a return visit when the next seasonal menu arrives.

More EPCOT News: