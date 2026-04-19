Tokyo DisneySea Refurbs: Check Out the Latest Updates on Four Major Attractions

While Disney Parks are open year round, attractions are periodically unavailable as they receive upgrades, touchups, and check ups. During a recent trip, Laughing Place had the chance to check on the progress of four ongoing refurbishments at Tokyo DisneySea.

What’s Happening:

Tokyo DisneySea is one of, if not the best theme park on the planet.

Full of highly detailed attractions, many of which are unique to the park, guests from around the globe fly to Tokyo just to experience attractions like Journey to the Center of the Earth, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, and more.

As part of Tokyo Disney Resort’s commitment to providing the best of the best in themed entertainment, they are not afraid to close attractions down for refurbishments.

On a recent trip to Tokyo DisneySea, Laughing Place had the chance to check out some of the current refurbishments at the park.

Starting in Mysterious Island, the park’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea omnimover attraction is currently closed for refurbishment.

The entirety of this attraction is indoors, so there isn’t any work happening in guest view.

Closing on April 2nd, guests will have to wait until May 12th to head to the deepest depths of the sea.

Continuing into Arabian Coast, Sindbad’s Storybook Voyage, a fan favorite attraction, is currently closed and set to reopen on May 1st after a 6 week refurbishment.

Just across the river in Lost River Delta, Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull is still undergoing a massive update.

The attraction closed on August 18th, 2025 and doesn’t yet have a reopening date.

No major show updates are expected from this refurbishment, and is expected to last for approximately one year.

The most exciting refurbishment from a guest perspective is Aquatopia!

Set to reopen in just a few days on April 23rd, the entire attraction has been drained of water, giving fans a unique view at the trackless ride.

This is especially true for those riding the DisneySea Electric Railway, which you can check out a full POV of below.

When you are planning your next Tokyo Disney Resort adventure, make sure you check their Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea refurbishment schedules so you don’t miss out on your favorite or most anticipated experiences.

For those looking for extra help planning their Tokyo Disney Resort vacation, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Tokyo Disney Resort: