Still Loading: Tokyo Disneyland's Sugar Rush-Inspired Attraction Brings More Cyber-Detailing to Tomorrowland

Tokyo Disney Resort is getting ready to bring you into the world of Wreck-It Ralph! Check out a small update on the exterior work of Tomorrowland’s upcoming Sugar Rush-themed attraction.

What’s Happening:

While we recently shared an update on the new Space Mountain coming to Tokyo Disneyland, the E-Ticket coaster isn’t the only big change headed to Tomorrowland.

Back in 2024, Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters closed forever to make way for a re-imagined shooting attraction themed all around Wreck-It-Ralph’s Sugar Rush game.

Originally set to open in 2026, the attraction, which has yet to receive an official name, is now pushed back until Spring 2027.

While there isn’t a whole lot to see, as the entire attraction and queue is situated inside, some detailing has been added to the exterior of the Tomorrowland building, including some motherboard-style designs.

The exterior also resembles the portals into the different games, hinting that the attraction entrance (and possibly the queue) may be themed to entering Sugar Rush rather than Sugar Rush being transported directly into Tomorrowland.

The concept artwork also points in that direction, and fits beautifully into the Tomorrowland aesthetic.

We will have to wait and see, as we are still about a year away from the attraction’s debut.

In any case, the exterior feels far more in-line with the land’s aesthetic than Buzz Lightyear did, and hopefully the updated ride breathes new life into the classic shooter.

Tomorrowland will be a whole new place once both Sugar Rush and Space Mountain open next year.

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World:

While the attraction may not quite be ready for guests, there is plenty of Wreck-It Ralph fun to be had at Tokyo Disneyland!

Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World brings the candy-coated fun of Sugar Rush to the park with merchandise, decorations, and even a parade!

For those looking to head to Tokyo Disney Resort, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

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