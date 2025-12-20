Disney's Animal Kingdom Celebrates Bakso's First Maharajah Jungle Trek Christmas
I'm dreaming of a striped Christmas!
Baby Bakso and his mom Sohni are jumping into the holiday spirit at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
What’s Happening:
- While the holiday season is more of a human construct, that doesn’t mean we can’t include our furry friends in the celebrations!
- Thanks to a new Instagram post from Disney Parks, we can see how Walt Disney World’s amazing animal caretakers are inviting their Sumatran tigers into the excitement of the season.
- While Sohni has been a longtime resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Maharajah Jungle Trek, this is her son Bakso’s second Christmas at the resort, and only his first out on the trail.
- In celebration of the season, Disney’s animal caretaker team decked out the enclosure with fun decorations and toys for Bakso to enjoy!
- Based on the clip Bakso clearly loved all of the new toys, and can be seen tackling giant ornaments, ripping up paper, and having a holiday blast.
- Check out the clip below for your months worth of cuteness.
