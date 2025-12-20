Disney's Animal Kingdom Celebrates Bakso's First Maharajah Jungle Trek Christmas

Baby Bakso and his mom Sohni are jumping into the holiday spirit at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

While the holiday season is more of a human construct, that doesn’t mean we can’t include our furry friends in the celebrations!

Thanks to a new Instagram post from Disney Parks, we can see how Walt Disney World’s amazing animal caretakers are inviting their Sumatran tigers into the excitement of the season.

While Sohni has been a longtime resident of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Maharajah Jungle Trek, this is her son Bakso’s second Christmas at the resort, and only his first out on the trail.

In celebration of the season, Disney’s animal caretaker team decked out the enclosure with fun decorations and toys for Bakso to enjoy!

Based on the clip Bakso clearly loved all of the new toys, and can be seen tackling giant ornaments, ripping up paper, and having a holiday blast.

Check out the clip below for your months worth of cuteness.

